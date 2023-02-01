Read full article on original website
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage Wrestling dominates in Springfield double dual, finishes sixth in COC Tournament
The Carthage Wrestling team showed a dominant performance in Thursday night’s double dual at Springfield Central High School. The Tigers saw several wins by fall during the course of the evening, with only three losses that were not the result of a forfeit. Heading into this weekend’s COC tournament,...
koamnewsnow.com
Mancini scores 26; Webb City beats Carthage to get to 3-0 in COC
Sami Mancini scores 26 Tuesday night, leading Webb City to 59-42 win over Carthage. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Three Carthage High School football standouts sign to the college level
CARTHAGE, Mo. -- A trio of Carthage High School football standouts sign to continue their careers in college. Wide receiver Hudson Moore is headed to southeast Kansas, signing to play for Independence Community College.
koamnewsnow.com
Four Webb City football players sign to play in college
Four Webb City seniors sign Wednesday to play college football. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. High-school-sports. Local-sports. College-sports.
koamnewsnow.com
ArtCon 2023, Neosho, Mo.
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
koamnewsnow.com
Three Lamar standouts sign to play college football
Lamar's Joel Beshore (SBU), Austin Wilkerson (SBU) and Cameron Sturgell (Missouri S&T) sign to play college football Wednesday. Three Lamar standouts sign to play college football. Joel Beshore and Austin Wilkerson sign to stay teammates and play at Southwest Baptist.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage kindergarteners celebrate 100 days of school
CARTHAGE, Mo. -- Students in Carthage celebrated the 100th day of school. Kindergartners at Mark Twain Elementary were visited by "Zero Hero," a special guest who shows up on days that end in zero to celebrate with Carthage kindergarten classes.
koamnewsnow.com
New Local Christian School Begins Enrolling in Joplin
Joplin, Mo, - A new local Christian school is now enrolling in Joplin. Pleasantville Christian school is an elementary school that serves students from pre-k to sixth grade. The school will focus on all core content with a biblical aspect, social and emotional health, and will integrate the 17-76 curriculum that focuses on civics and American history.
koamnewsnow.com
ArtCon in Neosho, “A pop culture Convention for Everyone!”
koamnewsnow.com
Fort Scott announces new police chief
FORT SCOTT, Kan. -- Fort Scott's interim city manager announces an 18-year veteran of the Fort Scott Police Department as its next chief of police. Current police captain Jason Pickert will take the reigns from retiring chief Travis Shelton.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded.
koamnewsnow.com
Jasper Fire put in the work to extinguish house fire; Carthage Fire, Tri-Cities Fire and Golden City Fire assist
koamnewsnow.com
Parsons man dies after head on crash in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Parsons man loses his life after a head-on crash in Wilson County, Kansas. It happened Tuesday, January 31, around 6:00 pm on US 400, about .3 mile East of K39. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old James White, Jr. of Parsons died at the...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood
koamnewsnow.com
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino
koamnewsnow.com
SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways
SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
