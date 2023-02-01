Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
Photos show the moment a 77-year-old flipped his car over inside a car wash, getting trapped for an hour
Firefighters cut off the roof of the 77-year-old's Toyota to rescue him from the car wreck inside a Pennsylvania car wash.
Family of woman killed in crash asks drivers to be more cautious
The sisters of a 27-year-old woman who died due to injuries from a crash on January 14th are asking for drivers to be more cautious on the road.
When Truck Drivers Flash Their Lights at Each Other, What Does It Mean?
Find out all the truck driver messages encoding into various types of light flashes--some of which might save your neck! The post When Truck Drivers Flash Their Lights at Each Other, What Does It Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Video shows driver crash, flip over inside car wash
A 77-year-old driver was rescued 90 minutes after his car crashed and flipped over inside a Pennsylvania car wash.
A 73-year-old woman died in her car after it caught fire and the doors wouldn't unlock, police say
Mary Frahm was on her way home when her SUV reportedly started "acting up," caught fire, and the doors wouldn't unlock and the windows wouldn't roll down.
Missing 17-year-old girl is found frozen to death near crashed car, Wisconsin cops say
It’s believed that the teenager died from hypothermia, cops say.
Woman rides out tornado with her grandson in the car. Her dashcam captured the terrifying moments
Video taken by a dashboard camera during a tornado in Pasadena, Texas, shows the harrowing moments a woman, her daughter and grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. CNN affiliate KHOU has more.
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
Deadly Turnpike pile-up included banned vehicles: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a massive, deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike Christmas weekend involved vehicles that had been banned from the Turnpike that day due to severe weather.
Terrified woman gets caught in Georgia tornado while driving on road
Stephanie Dubberly was caught in an EF-3 tornado in Griffin Georgia last week. She could be heard desperately trying to decide what to do in the video.
Man dies after dog accidentally fires rifle by stepping on it: report
A man died over the weekend when a dog accidentally fired a rifle upon stepping on it, striking and killing him, according to reports. NBC News reported a named Joseph Austin Smith, of Wichita, Kansas, was shot on Saturday around 9:40 a.m. while riding in the passenger seat of a truck on a country road about 45 miles south of his city, Wellington Fire and EMS Chief Tim Hay confirmed.
Fatal crash closes I-75 exit ramp to I-4
The exit ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to Interstate 4 remained closed early Thursday after a fatal single-car crash. A woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south on I-75 near milepost 262 at a high rate of speed about 3:20 a.m. when she lost control and struck several construction barrels and a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jetta came to rest blocking the inside lane of the ramp.
Apple Insider
Crash Detection calls help for terrifying accident involving horses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Emergency services were summoned by theiPhone's Crash Detection feature to a fatal accident that saw five people injured and four horses die. Police were notified at 1:45 am on Monday that there was a...
Comments / 0