PennLive.com

Man dies after dog accidentally fires rifle by stepping on it: report

A man died over the weekend when a dog accidentally fired a rifle upon stepping on it, striking and killing him, according to reports. NBC News reported a named Joseph Austin Smith, of Wichita, Kansas, was shot on Saturday around 9:40 a.m. while riding in the passenger seat of a truck on a country road about 45 miles south of his city, Wellington Fire and EMS Chief Tim Hay confirmed.
WICHITA, KS
Tampa Bay Times

Fatal crash closes I-75 exit ramp to I-4

The exit ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to Interstate 4 remained closed early Thursday after a fatal single-car crash. A woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south on I-75 near milepost 262 at a high rate of speed about 3:20 a.m. when she lost control and struck several construction barrels and a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jetta came to rest blocking the inside lane of the ramp.
Apple Insider

Crash Detection calls help for terrifying accident involving horses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Emergency services were summoned by theiPhone's Crash Detection feature to a fatal accident that saw five people injured and four horses die. Police were notified at 1:45 am on Monday that there was a...

