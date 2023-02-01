Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield High to honor 10, 1972 championship team at second wrestling hall of fame induction
Bakersfield High School will commemorate its 66th year of wrestling with the induction of its second hall of fame class. The event is scheduled to start with a social hour at 5 p.m on April 15 in Liberty Hall at Hodel’s Country Dining Restaurant. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the inductions at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 with reserved tables available for $500.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Raceway Park announces 2023 schedule
The International Speedway Challenge is just the beginning of the 2023 campaign at Kern County Raceway Park. After hosting Team USA and assorted European speedway standouts for a series of races Saturday, in the Americans' return to compete on home soil for the first time since 1988, the raceway will stage a full schedule of events to commemorate its 10th anniversary season.
KGET 17
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill to perform at ‘Bakersfield Blaze’ show at Mechanics Bank Arena
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Legendary hip-hop performers Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are two acts headlining the first “Bakersfield Blaze” concert in May, concert promoters said. The concert is scheduled to take place at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on May 20. Tickets go on sale, Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, according […]
Bakersfield Californian
'They get paid in experience': BC culinary students gain hands-on experience at Renegade Room
When Marcia Overturf talks about Bakersfield College’s Renegade Room and its unique restaurant workers, she knows those topics well because she speaks from experience. Two years ago when she attended BC, she worked at the restaurant operated by students enrolled in the college’s culinary arts program. And now she’s back as the lab technician/manager of the Renegade Room.
Bakersfield Californian
'Fall in love with the vision': Hundreds have signed petition, but Kern Gateway Trail needs more buy-in, say advocates
Some call it an idea, a concept, or even a vision of something that has the potential to transform outdoor recreation around Bakersfield. But it's also a long shot, an impossible dream that maybe, just maybe, can be made real.
KMJ
New 3200 Seat Church To Officially Open On Thursday In Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
What Happened to Damacio Diaz? Bakersfield Cop Seen in 'Killing County'
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is an executive producer on new Hulu documentary "Killing County," which explores the story of Damacio Diaz.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region. A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday. A...
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Mimosa Cafe a new spot for your brunch bunch
I consider this column a public service, a place where people can come on a Sunday morning to get new restaurant ideas, where I can highlight those low-profile places like Bread & Honey that I wrote about a few weeks ago, dining spots you may not have heard of. Fortunately,...
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
thesungazette.com
Home retailer moves ‘Beyond’ Visalia
VISALIA – Local shoppers will have to look beyond a national retailer on the brink of collapse for their home and bath needs next year. On Jan. 30, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be closing another 87 stores in 2023, including the Visalia store at 3125 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Other California closings for the company include stores in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendora, Folsom, Culver City, San Diego, Upland, Carlsbad, Hawthorne, and Palm Desert. The company also closed five of its buybuy Baby stores, which sells baby clothes and accessories, and all of its Harmon stores, a discount retailer for beauty, health and cosmetics products. In all, the company plans to shutter 142 stores this year.
Bakersfield Californian
You'll love this First Friday
If this month is about love, spread some to local creators this First Friday enjoying the art around downtown Bakersfield. The ArtWalk, put on by the Arts Council of Kern along 19th and Eye streets, returns again after relaunching in December.
Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home
Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
andnowuknow.com
Family Tree Farms Names Ryan Howard as New Sales Manager; Andy Muxlow and Doug LaCroix Comment
REEDLEY, CA - Strong leadership is essential to company growth, and Family Tree Farms is looking to prove that with the appointment of Ryan Howard as its new Sales Manager, effective immediately. In this role, he will oversee the supplier’s sales and support team as it works to build important relationships and carry out the company’s business strategy.
Dry weather before possible wet, snowy weekend
Kern County will see dry conditions and some sunshine this Saturday before a chance of rain arrives late Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday. Snow levels will start out around 6,000 feet Saturday evening and then lower to around 4,000 feet by Sunday afternoon. Snow amounts of 2 to 6 inches are possible from 4,000 to […]
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Frenchie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Frenchie!. Frenchie is a 2-month-old pup who will be ready to be adopted Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Frenchie is calm and has the, “sweetest disposition,” White said. For...
2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
