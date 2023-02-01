Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Feb. 2
Here is the latest edition of the top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Grosse Pointe South (12-3)
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Centre Daily
44-year-old woman taking a break from ‘tough day’ wins huge Michigan lottery prize
A 44-year-old woman said she was having a “tough day” when she decided to take some time to relax. During that break, she logged into the Michigan Lottery app to play the Daily Spin to Win game, according to a Feb. 1 news release. “As I was scrolling...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan rappers missing • Whitmer draws GOP ire • Deadly head-on crash in Macomb County
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three men are missing from Detroit after an event they were supposed to attend more than a week ago was canceled. Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, are rappers who were slated to perform at Lounge 31 on Seven Mile near Gratiot on Jan. 21. However, the event was canceled.
Three Michigan Restaurants Make The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
When you're eating out or getting something delivered you probably will take a few minutes to go through reviews to see what people have to say about a place. If the reviews are good, you might want to see what people recommend getting. One of the most popular review sites...
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan
Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.
Metro Detroit woman makes waves with snow sharks in front yard [PHOTOS]
Following last week’s winter storm, one Metro Detroit woman got creative on her front lawn, ditching “snowmen” in favor of “snow sharks.” Jennifer Ramirez has had frequent visitors since constructing the three sharks outside her Madison Heights home.
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
Ahead of show in Metro Detroit, former mobster says he's investigating after getting 'very authentic' tip on where Jimmy Hoffa's body is
Next month Michael Franzese, one of the most famous former mobsters, is coming to share his story in Metro Detroit. And he says he recently got a “very authentic” tip on where Jimmy Hoffa is buried.
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
