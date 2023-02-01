ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Webb City holds off Carthage in COC showdown

By Jacob Lenard
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

Holton Keith scores 18 points Tuesday, leading Webb City to a 58-50 win over Carthage.

Joplin, MO
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

