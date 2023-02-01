Read full article on original website
🏀 Hays returns to action with sweep of Scott City
SCOTT CITY - Hays High played their first game since January 21st, traveling to Scott City on Tuesday evening. Hays scored the first seven points and never trailed on their way to a 46-32 win over Scott City. The fewest points the Indians led by all night was five at 7-2 and 9-4. Hays pushed their advantage to 16-4 after one quarter but went quiet in the second. The Indians scored just two points. The defense however was stout enough to give up only eight points and still lead 16-4 at halftime.
MHHS wrestling teams host West Plains for Senior Night
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams are scheduled to be back at the Hangar on Thursday. It’s Senior Night as the Bombers and Lady Bombers take on West Plains. Action begins at 5.
Daviess County high school bowling team going to state
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A local high school girls’ sports team is having a lot of success. Apollo High School Girls’ Bowling is heading to the state tournament held in Louisville next week. The team finished as the runner up in the Region One Tournament in Paducah and punched their ticket to the state […]
