Webb City, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Webb City holds off Carthage in COC showdown

Webb City beats Carthage 58-50 Tuesday night to get to 15-4 overall this season. Holton Keith leads the Cardinals with 18 points. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Webb City holds off Carthage in COC showdown. Holton...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Four Webb City football players sign to play in college

Four Webb City seniors sign Wednesday to play college football. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. High-school-sports. Local-sports. College-sports.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Three Lamar standouts sign to play college football

Lamar's Joel Beshore (SBU), Austin Wilkerson (SBU) and Cameron Sturgell (Missouri S&T) sign to play college football Wednesday. Three Lamar standouts sign to play college football. Joel Beshore and Austin Wilkerson sign to stay teammates and play at Southwest Baptist.
LAMAR, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage kindergarteners celebrate 100 days of school

CARTHAGE, Mo. -- Students in Carthage celebrated the 100th day of school. Kindergartners at Mark Twain Elementary were visited by "Zero Hero," a special guest who shows up on days that end in zero to celebrate with Carthage kindergarten classes.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Fort Scott announces new police chief

FORT SCOTT, Kan. -- Fort Scott's interim city manager announces an 18-year veteran of the Fort Scott Police Department as its next chief of police. Current police captain Jason Pickert will take the reigns from retiring chief Travis Shelton.
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

ArtCon in Neosho, “A pop culture Convention for Everyone!”

ArtCon in Neosho, "A pop culture Convention for Everyone!".
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

New Local Christian School Begins Enrolling in Joplin

Joplin, Mo, - A new local Christian school is now enrolling in Joplin. Pleasantville Christian school is an elementary school that serves students from pre-k to sixth grade. The school will focus on all core content with a biblical aspect, social and emotional health, and will integrate the 17-76 curriculum that focuses on civics and American history.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Jasper Fire put in the work to extinguish house fire; Carthage Fire, Tri-Cities Fire and Golden City Fire assist

Jasper Fire put in the work to extinguish house fire; Carthage Fire, Tri-Cities Fire and Golden City Fire assist.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Parsons man dies after head on crash in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Parsons man loses his life after a head-on crash in Wilson County, Kansas. It happened Tuesday, January 31, around 6:00 pm on US 400, about .3 mile East of K39. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old James White, Jr. of Parsons died at the...
WILSON COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood

House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino

FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino.
JOPLIN, MO

