High school hoops: Holland girls win with fourth-quarter comeback; Peterson gets 1,000th point

The Holland High School girls basketball team used a huge fourth-quarter to come back and beat Ottawa hills 58-54 on Tuesday night.

Holland trailed by nine points after the force first quarter and then by 10 at halftime. Inin the second half Holland was able to cut the lead several times before Ottawa Hills would extend it back to double digits.That was until the fourth quarter when Holland went on a run finishing the game on a 21-8 advantage.

"The team never quit and continued to believe in each other, running our offense and defense until the very end," Holland coach Dan Telgenhof said.

The Dutch were led in scoring by Ari Gray with 21 points. Emma Margaron added 10, Lilly Mendels had eight, Hadleigh Hilgert had eight and Jada Livingston had seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fennville 52, St. Joe Michigan Lutheran 44

The Blackhawks won the non-conference game on Monday.

Ben Peterson scored 25 points. Aidan Swingle scored 10 points, Nate Griffin had seven points and Quin Rosema had eight rebounds and six points.

Fennville played again Wednesday and lost 74-20 to Covenant Christian. Peterson had 12 points and passed the 1,000 mark for his career.

Wayland 74, Holland 56

The Dutch lost the non-conference game at the Dutch Dome.

Jacob VanHekken scored 32 points to lead Holland.

Wyoming 73, Holland Christian 60

The Maroons dropped the non-conference game on Tuesday on the road.

Kyle Cannon scored 17 points for the Maroons.

Hopkins 56, Saugatuck 29

The Trailblazers (8-4) lost Tuesday night to a very solid Hopkins (10-4) team by a score of 56-29. Saugatuck could not get anything going offensively in the first half, but their defense kept the game close. At halftime the score was 22-15 in favor of Hopkins and Saugatuck had had a bunch of turnovers offensively.

Hopkins put the game away with a 23-3 third quarter.

Leading the way for the Trailblazers was junior Matt Hartgerink with seven points. Junior Eli Janowiak was close behind with six points and senior Will Ayers added five points.

Saugatuck 47, Gobles 28

The Trailblazers were able to bounce right back after their Tuesday loss to Hopkins, going on the road to Gobles and winning 47-28 on Wednesday.

The Trailblazers held on to a slim 16-12 lead at the half. The third quarter was a different story. Saugatuck came out with a lot of energy and hit some big shots to cruise to a 19-7 quarter and put the game out of reach going into the fourth quarter.

Leading the way for the Trailblazers was junior Matt Hartgerink with 10 points, including two from behind the arc in the third quarter. Close behind was junior Will Doucette who added eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Black River 34, North Muskegon 30

Senior Olivia Hayes continued her impressive season with 14 points, 19 rebounds, and three blocks to lead the Rats. Junior guard Ella Sligh hit two 3-pointers to help BR win on the road.

The Rats improved to 8-7 on the season.

Grand Haven 44, Zeeland West 33

The Dux lost the non-conference game on the road.

Middleville 39, Zeeland East 28

Zeeland East lost to Middleville Thornapple-Kellogg 39-28 on Tuesday night.

The loss drops the Chix to 4-11 on the season. Mirra Fenlon had six points.

Constantine 42, Fennville 25

Fennville was up 8-5 after one quarter of play and went into the half trailing 15-10. The Blackhawks remained behind 31-15 entering the fourth quarter.

Lila Rosema and Madisynn Jefferson both led Fennville (3-9) in scoring with eight points apiece.

“We are every bit of responsible for the outcome tonight. How we performed affected our productivity, performance, and teammates. It’s important that we have a high level of accountability, even in the face of failure. It’s not easy to do, but it’s worth it,” Fennville coach Josh Weimer said.

Gobles 58, Saugatuck 48

Saugatuck traveled to Gobles for a division showdown and fell short 58-48 on Wednesday.

Kennedy Gustafson led the Trailblazers with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: High school hoops: Holland girls win with fourth-quarter comeback; Peterson gets 1,000th point