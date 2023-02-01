BUFFALO — Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points again to lead the Akron men’s basketball team to its seventh straight win, 81-64 over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The Zips maintained their share of the lead in the Mid-American Conference heading into Friday night’s showdown with their co-leader and archrival, Kent State.

Castaneda, the leading scorer in the MAC, scored 32 points for the third time in four games.

Tuesday, he did so with an incredible shooting performance, hitting seven of eight 3-pointers in shooting 10 of 12 from the floor overall. He added 5-for-6 shooting from the foul line. Castaneda upped his scoring average to 20.9 points this season.

It wasn’t all Castaneda, though, for the Zips (16-6, 8-1). Enrique Freeman added 18 points and nine rebounds, Trendon Hankerson scored 10 points to go with five assists, Nate Johnson came off the bench for 10 points and six rebounds, and Greg Tribble made eight assists.

Akron jumped out a 24-9 lead midway through the first half and led 42-25 at the break. The Zips shot 56.7% from the floor in the half, including 71.4% on 3-pointers. Defensively in the first half, they forced 11 Buffalo turnovers, as the Zips came up with six steals and blocked three shots.

Akron, which led by as many as 22 points, finished with 10 steals and six blocks. The Zips forced 18 turnovers overall and limited Buffalo to 42.1% shooting from the floor (just 4 for 19 on 3s).

Curtis Jones led the Bulls (10-12, 4-5) with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Isaiah Adams scored 13, while Zid Powell finished with 10 points and two steals.

Kent State (18-4, 8-1) also won Tuesday night ahead of its Friday visit to Akron for a game that tips at 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Red-hot shooting Xavier Castaneda helps Akron Zips men's basketball extend win streak