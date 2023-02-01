Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Related
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
HS girls basketball team's season over after 22-year-old coach impersonates 13-year-old player
A high school girls basketball program, both the varsity and JV, has ended its season after it was discovered a 22-year-old assistant coach impersonated a 13-year-old player during a game last week, according to USA Today. Arlisha Boykins, who works for Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Va., reportedly suited up...
Stephen Jackson Warns Shannon Sharpe About His Relationship With LeBron James
Stephen Jackson has warned Shannon Sharpe from becoming close friends with LeBron James because LeBron won't reciprocate love like Shannon.
Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide is among the final six teams for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 5 point guard in the country for the Class of 2024.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes, Refs, League for Flopping in Chiefs win vs. Bengals
This unidentified NFC coach apparently was trying to be funny with a comment about Patrick Mahomes. Still, you don’t often see the word “flopped” adjacent to the name of one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Let’s go back to the final seconds of the...
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
High school basketball game to resume without fans, following Tuesday night fight in stands
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A basketball game cut short at New Hanover High School Tuesday night after a fight broke out in the stands will resume Wednesday afternoon. The game will resume at Brogden Hall at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the girls game will resume where...
LeBron James' Awkward No-Look Hug To Russell Westbrook Goes Viral
LeBron James gave Russell Westbrook a no-look hug that was caught on camera, and fans had something to say about it.
Basketball coaches fired after coach, 22, allegedly dons jersey and plays in junior varsity game
A 22-year-old high school assistant basketball coach who allegedly posed as a player to take part in a junior varsity game has been fired, along with the rest of the coaching staff.
Mike Farrell's Final 2023 QB Rankings
The Godfather of Recruiting, Mike Farrell, drops his final rankings for the 2023 QB class.
Kenny Smith reveals when he first knew that Michael Jordan was a special player - "He would just dominate guys"
Smith said he was taken aback by Jordan's work ethic over the summer, and how Jordan could dominate in pick up games with North Carolina's returning NBA alums
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season
The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
Legendary Football Star Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders Joins Oikos® for an Epic Family Battle
Just in time for the big game on Sunday, February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Oikos® has partnered with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to host a battle of its own – one that champions all forms of strength, across generations. In a preview of the new Oikos® ‘Family Reunion' commercial, the Sanders' crew comes together for what starts as a family picnic and turns into an epic toe-to-toe competition across generations. College Football coach and dad Deion Sanders is joined by his family, including daughter and rising college basketball star Shelomi, son and college...
Former Suns Star Destroyed Chandler Parsons For His Controversial Comments About LeBron James
Eddie Johnson destroyed Chandler Parsons after he suggested that LeBron James overreacted after not getting the foul call against the Celtics.
Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni
No matter how good you are, someone is out there ready to tear you down. A Giants player doesn’t believe... The post Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
640K+
Followers
72K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0