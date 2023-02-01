ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season

The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Legendary Football Star Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders Joins Oikos® for an Epic Family Battle

Just in time for the big game on Sunday, February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Oikos® has partnered with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to host a battle of its own – one that champions all forms of strength, across generations. In a preview of the new Oikos® ‘Family Reunion' commercial, the Sanders' crew comes together for what starts as a family picnic and turns into an epic toe-to-toe competition across generations. College Football coach and dad Deion Sanders is joined by his family, including daughter and rising college basketball star Shelomi, son and college...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

