Forest Lake Alpine ski teams show potential

Both teams see success this season

The Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls Alpine ski teams placed third and fourth, respectively, in a conference meet at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 24. While Forest Lake coach Trevor Pinewski said the meet went well, there’s still room for both teams to grow ahead. Although, Pinewski also said he’s seen growth as the season’s moved along.

In last week’s race, the boys team finished with 602 points, which was behind Woodury (712) in second and the winner of the race in Stillwater, who finished with 724 points.

“We had some hiccups and falls that we obviously wish we could have back, but that is part of ski racing,” said Pinewski, who added that the team finished a little lower than expected. “For the athletes who got two runs down, we were excited with how they skied and are showing good promise as we get closer to the final conference race and ultimately sections.”

Despite those errors, Pinewski said the team responded well and didn’t allow it to become a barrier in the race. The Rangers’ top three performers in the race were junior Mathias Peterson, who placed third in the race with a time of 1:02.04, as well as eighth-grader Tristian Bodin (1:06.85) and freshman Sam Andreski (1:10.25), who finished 13th and 23rd, respectively.

“[Bodin] has had a couple rough races, but this last one, [he] pulled it together and showed us his potential,” Pinewski said.

Pinewski said that Peterson, as well as senior Mathias Longsdorf, are skiing above expectations this season. Sophomore Leo Meyer, who wasn’t able to ski last year, is another skier who has stood out to Pinewski because of “how he is able to pull it all together.”

“I think what I learned this season is that we truly have the potential to make it to state as a team,” Pinewski said about the boys team. “It has been awesome to see some of the younger skiers step up in a big way.”

The girls team finished with 516 points, which was below Stillwater (722), East Ridge (604) and Woodbury (597) in first, second and third, respectively.

“I knew I had some strong pieces, but I have been really excited with how we have been performing at conference races,” Pinewski said of the girls team’s performance through the first four races.

Freshman Adie Tredinnick (48.93) and junior Maja Henslin (50.85) placed third and seventh, respectively, and were the only skiers to finish in the top 35 for the Rangers.

“It has been great seeing Adie and Maja ski so consistently and continue to land at the top,” Pinewski said of the team’s top skiers, who are having “fantastic” seasons. “We have some younger girls on the team that with time will be very strong skiers in the near future.”

Pinewski said the coaching staff are happy with how the duo have performed this year.

“I have seen both of them break out of a comfortable style of skiing and ski more aggressively,” Pinewski said. “This is extremely important in their progression of the sport.”

Eighth-graders Addison and Blake Wilkie, as well as freshman Madelaine Lankes, didn’t previously race before this season on varsity, which has been “really exciting to see them pickup the sport really fast and help the team out at those races,” Pinewski said.

The final regular season race was held at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 31, after press time.