Forest Lake dance preps for sections after competing in last invitational

By Aaron Heckmann
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 2 days ago

The team is off for almost two weeks

The Forest Lake Rangers dance team didn’t earn the result they were hoping for in jazz at the Blaine invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to head coach Rachel Kilpela. The Rangers placed fourth in high kick and sixth in jazz out of 11 schools.

“We felt it was a great performance, but sometimes scores don’t match how you feel, so our focus now is to work on cleaning up our dance and increasing consistency in the things we felt went really well,” Kilpela said.

The team finished with 70 points and a rank score of 16 in jazz while the Rangers ended up with 73 points and a rank score of 12 in high kick. While Kilpela said they didn’t continue their momentum in jazz and finished lower than they hoped, the team’s scores in high kick fell in line with what they anticipated.

“Kick had a strong showing,” Kilpela said, “and we placed about where we had expected and continue to increase our point totals invite after invite, which is a great feeling going forward.”

Due to an injury on the day of the invitational, they were forced to make last-second adjustments to the routines, and Kilpela said the team responded as best as they could.

The scores have improved from the beginning of the season, according to Kilpela, who attributes it to how the team approaches practices. As for more difficult routines, it’s still a work in progress.

“We’ve seen those execution scores go up little by little each week, and all that really matters is that we’re seeing those scores increase, even if it is by only one point each time,” Kilpela said. “The kids are definitely getting more comfortable with the more difficult routines, and we see that improvement in both practices and performances.”

The invitational was the final remaining meet of the season and kicks off a two-week hiatus before the Section 3AAA Tournament held at Bloomington Kennedy High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“It allows for us to make some minor adjustments where we feel like things aren’t quite working or just aren’t showing our strengths enough, and still gives the kids plenty of time to get the new changes in their bodies and feeling good about them in the dance,” Kilpela said. “Our major focus is going to be consistency and dancing as a team throughout the routine rather than a bunch of individuals doing the same thing.”

As for what the team needs to do on the floor in sections to earn strong results, Kilpela said the team is just focused on themselves and their routines – but their results this season have them hoping it will translate to sections.

“We’re feeling really hopeful about our chances at sections,” Kilpela said. “In jazz, we’ve beat all but one of our section competitors at some point over the course of the season, and in kick we’ve been right on the tails of the teams beating us.”

