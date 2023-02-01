Pedestrian Suffers Severe Injuries In Venice Crash At S. Tamiami And Shamrock Blvd.

Source: SCSO

VENICE, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of S. Tamiami Trail and Shamrock Boulevard in Venice.

The pedestrian has severe bodily injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Southbound lanes of S. Tamiami Trail will be shut down for the duration of the investigation.

In the news: Florida New College President Ousted, Corcoran Named

Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement