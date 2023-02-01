ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Pedestrian Suffers Severe Injuries In Venice Crash At S. Tamiami And Shamrock Blvd.

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae3VS_0kYEfHOH00 Source: SCSO

VENICE, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of S. Tamiami Trail and Shamrock Boulevard in Venice.

The pedestrian has severe bodily injuries and was transported to an area hospital.  Southbound lanes of S. Tamiami Trail will be shut down for the duration of the investigation.

Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

The Free Press - TFP

