The high school band parades up Van Buren Avenue past Oxford Motor Company in this 1949 shot by J. R. Cofield. A generation later and the people standing on that sidewalk would have seen the Cofields running Van Buren then headed into that building and into our favorite business in all of Oxford… Purvis’ Recreation Center, the pool hall. Still stepping down another generation and today’s Cofields walking Van Buren are Library Sports Bar bound. By this time in small town Oxford’s history, almost all the buildings on and around The Square hold interesting memories.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO