Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford Motor Company, 1949”

The high school band parades up Van Buren Avenue past Oxford Motor Company in this 1949 shot by J. R. Cofield. A generation later and the people standing on that sidewalk would have seen the Cofields running Van Buren then headed into that building and into our favorite business in all of Oxford… Purvis’ Recreation Center, the pool hall. Still stepping down another generation and today’s Cofields walking Van Buren are Library Sports Bar bound. By this time in small town Oxford’s history, almost all the buildings on and around The Square hold interesting memories.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Civil Engineering Professor Receives Most-Cited Paper Award

Peer recognition is a rewarding experience for anyone, but University of Mississippi researcher Amir Mehrara Molan was elated when an article he co-authored recently received the Most Cited Paper Award at the 102nd Transportation Research Boardmeeting in the nation’s capital. The International Journal of Transportation Science and Technology presented...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lucky Finds Market Opens Saturday with 53 Diverse Vendors

With just a few days left until the first Lucky Finds Market opens at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena, the new market aimed at helping small businesses and local charitable organizations has more than 50 vendors signed up. The first market is slated for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Artwork, Musical Lineup Revealed

Grammy award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter, Marcus King, will be this year’s headliner at the 26th Annual Double Decker Arts Festival on April 28 and 29. Taking its name from the town’s authentic double-decker bus imported from England in 1994, the two-day festival is the recipient of more than 25 awards, including the 2022 Best Large Festival by the Mississippi Tourism Association, Best Festival by Mississippi Magazine and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society, Double Decker brings in over 75,000 attendees for a weekend celebrating food, music and the arts.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Power companies work to return service after ice storm

This week’s ice storm is turning into a major event for electricity providers, such as Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Entergy. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Northcentral reported 101 separate outages affecting 2,106 members. The cases have grown in number during the day and were expected to continue into the evening.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Tracking road conditions and power outages amid winter blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple crashes have been reported around the Mid-South as we expect another day of freezing temperatures and sleet Wednesday. Emergency officials say they want you to stay home. The first artic blast of 2023 left roads slick with sleet and drivers keeping an eye out for...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

More Freezing Rain, Ice Possible Tonight; Chance of Snow Friday Morning

More freezing rain and ice are possible today through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lafayette County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until noon on Wednesday. If ice accumulates, it could cause power outages and tree damage as well as hazardous traveling conditions.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Speaker Series to Spotlight Diversity, Inclusion in Leadership

Three female leaders of the Army, Navy and Air Force will visit the University of Mississippi next month to lead a discussion on diversity and inclusion in the armed services. Lt. Gen. Maria R. Gervais, Brig. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser and Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore will speak on campus beginning at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. The military leaders will talk about their experiences and challenges with being female leaders.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

East Side Throwback Night returns to Olive Branch High Thursday

Photo: From left, Jorah Lawrence and Trevor Joyner wear the East Side High uniforms they will have when they play Hernando Central Thursday at Olive Branch High School. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The Olive Branch High School basketball programs will again pay respect to its past and honor the beginning of Black...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
colliervilleh-i.com

David Grisanti to close Sheffield location, open new restaurant

David Grisanti’s Italian Restaurant, located in Sheffield Antique Mall, will close after around five years. “It is with bittersweet hearts that we will be closing our doors at Sheffield Antique Mall after dinner service this Saturday, Jan. 28,” Grisanti said. “We have loved our time here but feel it is time to take our restaurant to the next level where we can control our own schedule and provide service to you, our customers, on a larger scale.”
COLLIERVILLE, TN

