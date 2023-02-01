Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Teen Wins First Runner-Up in District B&G Youth of the Year Competition
This week, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi named Jahtonia Wilson of Haven Acres – Tupelo their 2023 Youth of the Year, with Oxford’s own Zoey Jones taking first runner-up. Each club in the BGCNM area nominates its Youth of the Year who then competes before a...
thelocalvoice.net
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford Motor Company, 1949”
The high school band parades up Van Buren Avenue past Oxford Motor Company in this 1949 shot by J. R. Cofield. A generation later and the people standing on that sidewalk would have seen the Cofields running Van Buren then headed into that building and into our favorite business in all of Oxford… Purvis’ Recreation Center, the pool hall. Still stepping down another generation and today’s Cofields walking Van Buren are Library Sports Bar bound. By this time in small town Oxford’s history, almost all the buildings on and around The Square hold interesting memories.
actionnews5.com
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
hottytoddy.com
UM Civil Engineering Professor Receives Most-Cited Paper Award
Peer recognition is a rewarding experience for anyone, but University of Mississippi researcher Amir Mehrara Molan was elated when an article he co-authored recently received the Most Cited Paper Award at the 102nd Transportation Research Boardmeeting in the nation’s capital. The International Journal of Transportation Science and Technology presented...
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
hottytoddy.com
Several Qualify for County Elections Close to Deadline, Including an Oxford Aldermen
Several people tossed their hats into Lafayette County politics during the last week of the qualification period for the 2023 election, including an Oxford alderman. The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ended at 5 p.m. today, Feb. 1. At-Large Aldermen John Morgan has qualified to run for the...
hottytoddy.com
Lucky Finds Market Opens Saturday with 53 Diverse Vendors
With just a few days left until the first Lucky Finds Market opens at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena, the new market aimed at helping small businesses and local charitable organizations has more than 50 vendors signed up. The first market is slated for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
hottytoddy.com
2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Artwork, Musical Lineup Revealed
Grammy award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter, Marcus King, will be this year’s headliner at the 26th Annual Double Decker Arts Festival on April 28 and 29. Taking its name from the town’s authentic double-decker bus imported from England in 1994, the two-day festival is the recipient of more than 25 awards, including the 2022 Best Large Festival by the Mississippi Tourism Association, Best Festival by Mississippi Magazine and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society, Double Decker brings in over 75,000 attendees for a weekend celebrating food, music and the arts.
desotocountynews.com
Power companies work to return service after ice storm
This week’s ice storm is turning into a major event for electricity providers, such as Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Entergy. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Northcentral reported 101 separate outages affecting 2,106 members. The cases have grown in number during the day and were expected to continue into the evening.
actionnews5.com
Tracking road conditions and power outages amid winter blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple crashes have been reported around the Mid-South as we expect another day of freezing temperatures and sleet Wednesday. Emergency officials say they want you to stay home. The first artic blast of 2023 left roads slick with sleet and drivers keeping an eye out for...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
DeSoto County works to keep roads safe after icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our team has been spread out across the region bring you the latest on the ice storm. Tuesday afternoon was the second wave of icy weather much different from what DeSoto County saw early Tuesday morning. Monday, they started prepping the roads anticipating the ice. Throughout...
hottytoddy.com
More Freezing Rain, Ice Possible Tonight; Chance of Snow Friday Morning
More freezing rain and ice are possible today through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lafayette County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until noon on Wednesday. If ice accumulates, it could cause power outages and tree damage as well as hazardous traveling conditions.
hottytoddy.com
UM Speaker Series to Spotlight Diversity, Inclusion in Leadership
Three female leaders of the Army, Navy and Air Force will visit the University of Mississippi next month to lead a discussion on diversity and inclusion in the armed services. Lt. Gen. Maria R. Gervais, Brig. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser and Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore will speak on campus beginning at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. The military leaders will talk about their experiences and challenges with being female leaders.
hottytoddy.com
Rebel Great Bianca Thomas to be Honored In 2023 SEC Class of Women’s Legends
Former Rebel point guard Bianca Thomas has been honored as one of 14 former student-athletes and coaches to be showcased at the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 1-5 in Greenville S.C. The women’s legends program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year with the exception of 2021...
desotocountynews.com
East Side Throwback Night returns to Olive Branch High Thursday
Photo: From left, Jorah Lawrence and Trevor Joyner wear the East Side High uniforms they will have when they play Hernando Central Thursday at Olive Branch High School. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The Olive Branch High School basketball programs will again pay respect to its past and honor the beginning of Black...
colliervilleh-i.com
David Grisanti to close Sheffield location, open new restaurant
David Grisanti’s Italian Restaurant, located in Sheffield Antique Mall, will close after around five years. “It is with bittersweet hearts that we will be closing our doors at Sheffield Antique Mall after dinner service this Saturday, Jan. 28,” Grisanti said. “We have loved our time here but feel it is time to take our restaurant to the next level where we can control our own schedule and provide service to you, our customers, on a larger scale.”
