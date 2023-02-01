Read full article on original website
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
Alabama metro where homes are selling for the most over asking price
There’s been a slowdown in the housing market but homes are still selling and increasing in price. The increase in price is especially true in some places where homes continue to attract more than asking price. Ranking site Stacker recently found only 30 metros currently have homes that are...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces almost $200 million more available for broadband expansion
Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost Jan. 26 with the U.S. Treasury Department approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund. The approval makes $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The Alabama Department of...
Several Alabama Restaurants Closed Due To “Roach Infestation”
Every 90 days the report is released for restaurants and lodging establishments, mainly, and a few made the report for being closed because of a "roach infestation" according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Again, this list covers West Alabama and other cities across the state that you might...
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey announces over $190 million being made available for statewide broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost last week with the U.S. Treasury Department’s approval of the state’s plan to make $191.8 million available for broadband expansion. Gov. Kay Ivey announced last Thursday, Jan. 26, that...
wtvy.com
Alabama tax rates drop to 25 year low
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama employers are saving money this tax season, and it could create a wave of good tidings for employees. The state’s tax rates have dropped 54% for employers, but the bigger picture reveals more than meets the eye. “It sounds like a lot,” Wiregrass tax expert, Thomas Parish, said, “but really and truly it’s not a huge tax to begin with, it does fluctuate a good bit.”
Alabama Black Belt town gets $10 million to salvage failing sewer system
A small community in Alabama’s Black Belt is getting $10 million to repair a failing sewer system that residents say has been holding the town back for decades. State and federal officials traveled to the small town of Hayneville in Lowndes County Friday, to officially sign paperwork designating $10 million in funding to repair and upgrade the city’s sewer system.
WPMI
Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
USDA Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns in 4 Alabama National Forests
The USDA Forest Service's federal fire specialists will be conducting prescribed burns throughout some of Alabama's national forests.
WALA-TV FOX10
State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
The 10 Smallest Towns in Alabama Have Shockingly Low Populations
Some would argue that small-town life is the best but major cities are where the excitement is located. My thoughts, wherever my paycheck doesn’t bounce is a perfect spot for me. (That actually happened when our paycheck didn’t clear) Another story for another time, lol!. All jokes aside,...
wdhn.com
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
WAAY-TV
15 Alabama hospitals at risk of closing
This is due to the negative economic impact of COVD-19, according to officials. Alabama Hospital Association asking state for financial funds due to Covid-19 struggles. The organization says many hospitals are struggling to stay afloat, with 15 facing closure over the next 18 months if relief isn't found soon.
alreporter.com
Bill filed to prevent employers from mandating microchips
A bill to be considered by the Alabama Legislature in March would prevent employers from requiring employees to implant a microchip as a condition of employment. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, said he became aware of the dystopian concept a few months ago while reading on other technologies of the future. “I...
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
ABC 33/40 News
COVID vaccine developments boost UAB scientists' search for elusive HIV vaccine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kendall Lawson and his colleagues at AIDS Alabama can't help but imagine what their job might be like if HIV was an illness which could simply be vaccinated against. "There's probably not a day that goes by that we don't have some type of discussion about...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt
Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
