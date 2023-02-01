MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.

