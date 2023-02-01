ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Related
lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama tax rates drop to 25 year low

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama employers are saving money this tax season, and it could create a wave of good tidings for employees. The state’s tax rates have dropped 54% for employers, but the bigger picture reveals more than meets the eye. “It sounds like a lot,” Wiregrass tax expert, Thomas Parish, said, “but really and truly it’s not a huge tax to begin with, it does fluctuate a good bit.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Black Belt town gets $10 million to salvage failing sewer system

A small community in Alabama’s Black Belt is getting $10 million to repair a failing sewer system that residents say has been holding the town back for decades. State and federal officials traveled to the small town of Hayneville in Lowndes County Friday, to officially sign paperwork designating $10 million in funding to repair and upgrade the city’s sewer system.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

15 Alabama hospitals at risk of closing

This is due to the negative economic impact of COVD-19, according to officials. Alabama Hospital Association asking state for financial funds due to Covid-19 struggles. The organization says many hospitals are struggling to stay afloat, with 15 facing closure over the next 18 months if relief isn't found soon.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Bill filed to prevent employers from mandating microchips

A bill to be considered by the Alabama Legislature in March would prevent employers from requiring employees to implant a microchip as a condition of employment. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, said he became aware of the dystopian concept a few months ago while reading on other technologies of the future. “I...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South

ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
LOXLEY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt

Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE

