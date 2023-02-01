ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

Chiefs Superfan seeking release ahead of Super Bowl appearance

TULSA, Okla. – The Kansas City Superfan, known on social media sites as “ChiefsAholic,” is seeking to have his bail on bank robbery charges substantially reduced releasing him from an Oklahoma jail, just in time for the Super Bowl. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for his red-hot love for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

There’s an Epic Online Effort to Bring Whataburger to St. Louis

Power to the people. That's the vibe I'm passing along to a new online effort that's trying to convince Whataburger to bring their beloved franchise to St. Louis. If you haven't checked out the Bring Whataburger to St. Louis Facebook page, you should. It's an active community of burger lovers that want what many of us want - a Whataburger that's close enough to eat at without having to make a day trip. There's more than one group, too. I found another Bring WhatABurger to St. Louis Facebook page, but it looks like it's private.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

Super Bowl competition between KC and Philadelphia animal shelters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl competition between Kansas City and Philadelphia isn’t only on the football field, but between several area agencies, too including the KC Pet Project. Animal shelters here and there are teaming up in hopes of getting dogs a loving home and families...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

HSI KC warns of counterfeit Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Homeland Security Investigations KC is cautioning the public against getting tempted by low prices and pitches from questionable vendors. HSI KC says physical, financial and public safety are just a few reasons “why fans should think twice” and be vigilant when purchasing their Chiefs gear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs bars in Arizona prepare for Super Bowl

Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
PHOENIX, AZ

