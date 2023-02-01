Read full article on original website
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler's remains to be arraigned this month
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
This year's Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL history
Royals narrow 14 potential downtown stadium sites down to 5
The Kansas City Royals say they have narrowed 14 potential downtown stadium sites to four or five, but declined to provide specifics.
Crowd forces Arrowhead parking lots to open 90 minutes early
So man Kansas City Chiefs fans lined up outside Arrowhead for the AFC Championship that the Chiefs decided to open the parking lot gates early.
Chiefs Superfan seeking release ahead of Super Bowl appearance
TULSA, Okla. – The Kansas City Superfan, known on social media sites as “ChiefsAholic,” is seeking to have his bail on bank robbery charges substantially reduced releasing him from an Oklahoma jail, just in time for the Super Bowl. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for his red-hot love for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been […]
sportszion.com
Massive fire burst out near parking lot outside Arrowhead stadium following Chiefs vs Bengals in AFC Championship game
As the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans celebrated their 23–20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, a grass fire broke out right outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The fire started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which included both Arrowhead and the Kansas...
Beyoncé announces Sept. 18 stop at Arrowhead as part of world tour
Beyoncé announced that she will be arriving to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 18 as part of the "Renaissance World Tour."
‘Good vibes’ from City Hall as Kansas City sets date, cost for Chiefs Super Bowl parade
After two world championship parades in recent years, Kansas City officials have set the date and cost of a Chiefs parade should the team win the Super Bowl.
KCTV 5
Kansas City planning $750,000 Chiefs parade. Now they just need to win the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re a week and a half out from the Super Bowl, but city leaders are already prepping for another celebration if the Chiefs win. With a Super Bowl win, Kansas City would celebrate its third championship parade in less than a decade---joining the Royals in 2015 and the Chiefs in 2020.
KMBC.com
At one Kansas university, the Super Bowl matchup between the Kelce brothers hits close to home
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a no-brainer for the NFL Hall of Fame. However, one college in Kansas already has a Kelce hall. Pittsburg State University hosts the Kelce College of Business, which used to be an area high school. Kelce Hall is...
KCTV 5
Air Force veteran relishes opportunity to perform flyover at Arrowhead Stadium
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. 4 teens charged following vandalism at Blue Valley High School. Updated: 12 hours ago.
There’s an Epic Online Effort to Bring Whataburger to St. Louis
Power to the people. That's the vibe I'm passing along to a new online effort that's trying to convince Whataburger to bring their beloved franchise to St. Louis. If you haven't checked out the Bring Whataburger to St. Louis Facebook page, you should. It's an active community of burger lovers that want what many of us want - a Whataburger that's close enough to eat at without having to make a day trip. There's more than one group, too. I found another Bring WhatABurger to St. Louis Facebook page, but it looks like it's private.
KCTV 5
Super Bowl competition between KC and Philadelphia animal shelters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl competition between Kansas City and Philadelphia isn’t only on the football field, but between several area agencies, too including the KC Pet Project. Animal shelters here and there are teaming up in hopes of getting dogs a loving home and families...
When, where would Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade take place? Here’s a look at the planning
Plans are underway for a potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Kansas City has experience in staging such an event, having thrown mega-parties for champion Chiefs and Royals teams in recent years.
Run It Back: Family decks out house in Chiefs-themed light show
A Kansas City family created a Chiefs-themed light show timed to songs like "Red Kingdom" by Tech N9ne and "Run it Back" by Blane Howard.
Kansas City clothing brand getting love from Chiefs players
First Travis Kelce and now Mecole Hardman, Chiefs players are showing support for Kansas City clothing brand Aphiliated Apparel.
KCTV 5
HSI KC warns of counterfeit Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Homeland Security Investigations KC is cautioning the public against getting tempted by low prices and pitches from questionable vendors. HSI KC says physical, financial and public safety are just a few reasons “why fans should think twice” and be vigilant when purchasing their Chiefs gear.
KCTV 5
Chiefs bars in Arizona prepare for Super Bowl
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
KCTV 5
WATCH: Mitch Holthus’ call of the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sometimes words don’t do a picture or video justice. And that is certainly the case for Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus’ call after they secured a Super Bowl berth. Holthus is in his 29th year as the voice of the Chiefs, his signature...
Chiefs fans set to pay more on Super Bowl LVII than previous years
This will be the Chiefs' third Super Bowl appearance in four years and fans eager to go can expect to pay more for this Super Bowl than previous runs.
KCTV 5
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others preview Super Bowl against the Eagles
Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
