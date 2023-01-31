ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia

Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
DALTON, GA
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN
weisradio.com

Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...
WDEF

Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has...
SWEETWATER, TN
WTVC

Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
SWEETWATER, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
MARION COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND

On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy