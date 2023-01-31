Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Community activist shares frustration over suspension of Brainerd High principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (February 1st):. A community activist who works with young people in Hamilton County shared his frustration with Brainerd High School Principal Sorrells' suspension at Wednesday's weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission. 'I guess we are waiting for a child to be killed before we...
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
tourcounsel.com
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia
Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WTVCFOX
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
weisradio.com
Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...
nbc16.com
Ending the stigma: Firefighter's death may lead to more help for those with PTSD
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WTVC) — Fighting fires is one of the most stressful jobs there is. Now, a new bill filed by two Tennessee state lawmakers aims to provide support for firefighters diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. And the act is named for a firefighter whose battle with...
WDEF
Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
WATE
Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has...
WTVC
Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
WDEF
Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
WDEF
Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND
On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
WTVCFOX
Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
