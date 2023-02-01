Read full article on original website
Holmen Area Community Center celebrates fundraising goal
HOLMEN (WKBT) -- The Holmen Area Community Center celebrated a major fundraising goal that triggered some community generosity. The center organized a match challenge fundraiser in December. If they raised $20,000, two community members promised to kick in another $20,000 each.
Gundersen Health System pays pharmacy technicians to learn and work through program
LA CROSSE (WKBT)--Worker shortages are affecting all types of industries, but the healthcare industry is still struggling after the pandemic. Gundersen Health System is working towards a solution.
Coulee Region Humane Society brings back 'Poorly Drawn Pets' donation campaign
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Humane Society is asking for donations, but this time donors will get something in return: poorly done drawings of their pets. For a minimum donation of $20, you can give CRHS a picture of your pet. In about a day, you'll get a drawing.
La Crosse County introduces neighborhood revitalization
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - La Crosse County wants to help you revamp your home. With help from the Neighborhood Revitalization Programs, you could receive a grant to help redevelop your home.
Former La Crosse Planning and Development Director hired as manager of River Point District project
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- A familiar face will helm the City of La Crosse's River Point District Project. Former Planning and Developing Director Jason Gilman will step into the role of Project Manager, the City's Redevelopment Authority announced Wednesday.
Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital breaks ground on Elroy clinic location
ELROY, Wis. - After several years and delays, Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital and Clinics have finally broken ground on its new clinic location in Elroy. The new facility will provide patients with a comfortable care setting with plenty of top-notch amenities.
City of La Crosse to cut short emergency daytime warming center availability due to change in forecast
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The City of La Crosse will not open a neighborhood center on the south side as an emergency warming shelter Thursday as originally planned. In a notice posted on Facebook Tuesday, the city says the last day the shelter will be open is Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
West Salem's Brennan Kennedy heading to UWL
