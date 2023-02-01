ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmen Area Community Center celebrates fundraising goal

HOLMEN (WKBT) -- The Holmen Area Community Center celebrated a major fundraising goal that triggered some community generosity. The center organized a match challenge fundraiser in December. If they raised $20,000, two community members promised to kick in another $20,000 each.
