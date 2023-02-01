City of Naples coordinated with Collier County on planning an Emergency Beach Berm restoration project expected to begin this month and last approximately three to four months. Lowdermilk Park, 10th Avenue South, 17th Avenue South and Horizon Way beach accesses were tentatively selected for sand delivery. Once the project commences, sand delivery will be completed in stages at those locations, lasting approximately two to three weeks per location. There will be parking closures for staging areas as well as spots on the beach that will not be accessible during the berm building process.

