Lee County, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples’ Emergency Beach Berm restoration project to begin this month

City of Naples coordinated with Collier County on planning an Emergency Beach Berm restoration project expected to begin this month and last approximately three to four months. Lowdermilk Park, 10th Avenue South, 17th Avenue South and Horizon Way beach accesses were tentatively selected for sand delivery. Once the project commences, sand delivery will be completed in stages at those locations, lasting approximately two to three weeks per location. There will be parking closures for staging areas as well as spots on the beach that will not be accessible during the berm building process.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:e508723319870a4a7b07885 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSantis hopes Moving Florida Forward plan will ease traffic in busy SWFL areas

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:6fd296641a575aef18eb38da Player Element ID: 6319514293112. Governor Ron DeSantis plans to ease the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southwest Florida. DeSantis focuses on easing traffic in two areas, one on Corkscrew Road...
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Charlotte County debris drop-off locations to close this month

Charlotte County residents have just over one week left to bring storm-related debris to the county’s drop-off locations. Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida. West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood. Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Hours of operation...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Beach Baptist Church continues to help Fort Myers Beach community

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:3a1d4818d971a07932db41a3 Player Element ID: 6319690394112. A beacon of faith and a landmark for volunteerism. The Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach is still giving out supplies and hot...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:11cf86205bceeed678b23a64 Player Element ID: 6319626093112. A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC continues identifying boats scattered across SWFL after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:4b5a10f9a2cfcfb96630931e Player Element ID: 6319614910112. Hundreds of boats are scattered across Southwest Florida’s waterways 126 days after Hurricane Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is responsible...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Rob Hernandez voted out as Cape Coral City Manager

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council has voted out City Manager Roberto “Rob” Hernandez after nearly two and a half years in the position. According to Cape Coral officials, Council decided not to renew Hernandez’s 3-year contract as City Manager, which was set to end on August 12. Per the contract, they had to decide by February 12, or it would automatically renew for another year.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Drywall giveaway for repairs on Fort Myers Beach in wake of Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:f300665bf01c56e05ef8e8bb Player Element ID: 6319558142112. Picking up all the pieces after a devastating storm like Ian can take a long time, and a large portion of Fort Myers Beach...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

