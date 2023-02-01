Read full article on original website
Lee County officials planning development of wastewater treatment site
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County plans to build a new wastewater treatment site. The new project’s location will be at 14201 Alico Rd. in Fort Myers. Although the county has started the design phase, some residents near Alico Road are not thrilled. Marsha Ellis is advocating against...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres. It won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started Miniopolis LLC for tiny homes. “For these two homes that we’re building, they’re actually...
Naples’ Emergency Beach Berm restoration project to begin this month
City of Naples coordinated with Collier County on planning an Emergency Beach Berm restoration project expected to begin this month and last approximately three to four months. Lowdermilk Park, 10th Avenue South, 17th Avenue South and Horizon Way beach accesses were tentatively selected for sand delivery. Once the project commences, sand delivery will be completed in stages at those locations, lasting approximately two to three weeks per location. There will be parking closures for staging areas as well as spots on the beach that will not be accessible during the berm building process.
Lanes could be added to I-75 near Corkscrew Road with proposal from DeSantis
If the proposal passes, $7 billion would go towards FDOT projects. One would add a lane to I-75 from Corkscrew Road to Golden Gate Parkway.
Ft. Myers Beach residents still without housing and food after Ian
FT. MYERS, Fla. (NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian devastated the Florida coast four months ago — for many, it seems like time a lot of time has passed but those impacted are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating storm. Residents in Fort Myers Beach, an island just...
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian
Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape Coral after the storm.
Human remains discovered near Goodwill in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found near a Goodwill store located in the Imperial Bonita Plaza on Bonita Beach Road. A medical examiner, as well as several Lee County deputies, were on scene investigating Wednesday afternoon. However, it’s not yet known how long...
Mold inspection and testing in Southwest Florida, an inside look at the process
Mold became a major concern following Hurricane Ian, and it's not something to play around with. Whether your home had a small leak or major flooding, mold inspection and testing is important.
DeSantis hopes Moving Florida Forward plan will ease traffic in busy SWFL areas
Governor Ron DeSantis plans to ease the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southwest Florida. DeSantis focuses on easing traffic in two areas, one on Corkscrew Road and another on I-75.
Charlotte County debris drop-off locations to close this month
Charlotte County residents have just over one week left to bring storm-related debris to the county’s drop-off locations. Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida. West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood. Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Hours of operation...
Beach Baptist Church continues to help Fort Myers Beach community
A beacon of faith and a landmark for volunteerism. The Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach is still giving out supplies and hot meals to the community.
10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening
A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee, the fire was approximately 10 acres.
Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach
Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while others are operating without power.
FWC continues identifying boats scattered across SWFL after Ian
Hundreds of boats are scattered across Southwest Florida's waterways 126 days after Hurricane Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is responsible for identifying and removing derelict vessels.
FWC divers continue to search for derelict vessels post Hurricane Ian
FWC dive members are working on the Peace River in Charlotte County Wednesday morning, to locate and identify additional displaced vessels.
Rob Hernandez voted out as Cape Coral City Manager
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council has voted out City Manager Roberto “Rob” Hernandez after nearly two and a half years in the position. According to Cape Coral officials, Council decided not to renew Hernandez’s 3-year contract as City Manager, which was set to end on August 12. Per the contract, they had to decide by February 12, or it would automatically renew for another year.
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
Cape Coral Animal Shelter encourages pet buyers to research before adopting
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Back in December, NBC2 showed you a sad story about a Cape Coral family who bought a puppy from a breeder on puppies.com. A day later, it passed away. Liz McCauley with the Cape Coral Animal Shelter reached out to us about this story, saying it’s extremely unfortunate… but also preventable.
Drywall giveaway for repairs on Fort Myers Beach in wake of Ian
Picking up all the pieces after a devastating storm like Ian can take a long time, and a large portion of Fort Myers Beach residents are still working on repairs. A drywall giveaway event was held to help with reconstruction efforts.
