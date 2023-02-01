Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
nwahomepage.com
Top Arkansas prospect Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter talks signing with Razorbacks
ASHDOWN, Ark. — In August 2021 before his junior season, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter became the first commit of the Razorbacks’ 2023 class. Fast forward 18 months and the 6’5″, four-star prospect is finally able to put his pledge in ink. On Wednesday’s National Signing...
Sam Pittman's priority is signing instate prospects
After signing 10 instate prospects in the Class of 2022, Arkansas only offered three recruits from the state of Arkansas in the Class of 2023. While the Razorbacks signed all three of them, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would like to see that number at least double in 2024 as it has the looks of a bumper crop in the Natural State.
nwahomepage.com
Deron Wilson should be a great fit at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Deron Wilson was the final hire by Sam Pittman to complete his staff and it appears the fit is going to be a very good one. Pittman praised Wilson on Wednesday and talked about what he brings to the staff. “And then Daron Wilson is the same...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews Auburn on Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After four straight losses, the Razorbacks will be looking to right the ship this Sunday against Auburn. For the entire press conference where Mike Neighbors previews the match-up, head to the video above.
What is next for Arkansas football?
After a wild college football season was followed by an even wilder offseason of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes, now Arkansas spring football is right around the corner along with another storm of recruiting and transfer portal activity...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
Musselman's Unplanned Handling of Walsh Unlocks Key to Future Wins
Unique stat indicates Hogs' coach may have key to be more consistent in SEC play
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Makhel Mitchell and Devo Davis talk about 81-70 win over Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team took down Texas A&M 81-70 at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night. Devo Davis and Ricky Council IV both had 19 points on the night and Makhel Mitchell had 13 rebounds and seven blocks in the win. See what...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps National Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Wednesday to recap National Signing Day. The Razorbacks 2023 signing class has 20 high school athletes and 10 college transfers in it. One of the high school standouts in the class is TE Shamar...
nwahomepage.com
Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
Enos’ newest Arkansas offense will be evolved one
Enos excited about second stint as Arkansas offensive coordinator
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas extends SEC winning streak to three games in 81-70 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena
Arkansas has banked real SEC momentum at the mid-point of league play as the Razorbacks picked up their second-best win of the season (based on NCAA NET rankings) by defeating travel-weary, but road-worthy, Texas A&M, 81-70, on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Junior guards Davonte “Devo” Davis and...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Arkansas’s Winning Ways
Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas urges caution, announces gameday changes for matchup vs. Texas A&M amid winter storm
Arkansas is set to host Texas A&M at 6 p.m Central time on Tuesday night in an important SEC matchup. But the Fayetteville area is experiencing a winter storm on Tuesday, with a weather advisory cautioning that icy conditions could persist. The game between the Aggies and Razorbacks will still...
KHBS
Update on tonight's refreeze
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
KHBS
Fayetteville remains identified through DNA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas State Medical Examiner used DNA to identify human remains found in Fayetteville in Jan. 2023. The remains were identified as those of Christian Hernandez. Hernandez was reported missing in Dec. 2020, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police. Police don't suspect foul play...
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
talkbusiness.net
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
