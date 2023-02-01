ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Sam Pittman's priority is signing instate prospects

After signing 10 instate prospects in the Class of 2022, Arkansas only offered three recruits from the state of Arkansas in the Class of 2023. While the Razorbacks signed all three of them, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would like to see that number at least double in 2024 as it has the looks of a bumper crop in the Natural State.
Deron Wilson should be a great fit at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Deron Wilson was the final hire by Sam Pittman to complete his staff and it appears the fit is going to be a very good one. Pittman praised Wilson on Wednesday and talked about what he brings to the staff. “And then Daron Wilson is the same...
WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews Auburn on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After four straight losses, the Razorbacks will be looking to right the ship this Sunday against Auburn. For the entire press conference where Mike Neighbors previews the match-up, head to the video above.
What is next for Arkansas football?

After a wild college football season was followed by an even wilder offseason of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes, now Arkansas spring football is right around the corner along with another storm of recruiting and transfer portal activity...
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Wednesday to recap National Signing Day. The Razorbacks 2023 signing class has 20 high school athletes and 10 college transfers in it. One of the high school standouts in the class is TE Shamar...
Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
Arkansas’s Winning Ways

Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
Update on tonight's refreeze

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
Fayetteville remains identified through DNA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas State Medical Examiner used DNA to identify human remains found in Fayetteville in Jan. 2023. The remains were identified as those of Christian Hernandez. Hernandez was reported missing in Dec. 2020, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police. Police don't suspect foul play...
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas

Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
