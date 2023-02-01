ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bocopreps.com

CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs

Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
BOULDER, CO
bocopreps.com

Hard to satisfy: Broomfield boys hoops pulls out thriller over Monarch

BROOMFIELD — Only the best basketball games can raise a coach’s blood pressure. Broomfield boys head coach Terrence Dunn knows that experience all too well, after a 25-point lead over visiting Monarch evaporated in the final minutes on Tuesday night in their home gym. In the end, the Eagles pulled out a heart-stopping, 66-64 victory over the Coyotes thanks to a few missed free throws on both ends down the stretch.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Colorado student-athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day

COLORADO, USA — National Signing Day is not just an exciting day thinking of what's to come. It's a rewarding day that celebrates the incredible amount of work that student-athletes have put forth to get to this moment. Hundreds of athletes across Colorado signed their early letters of intent to play their sport at the next level.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena

DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
DENVER, CO
People

Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place

Ruth Woroniecki, 40, had climbed a California peak when she slipped on ice and fell, according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department official, who called her survival "a miracle" A Colorado woman is fortunate to be alive after she fell during a Christmas Eve hike in the San Gabriel mountains. Ruth Woroniecki, 40, of Thornton, Colo., had summited Cucamonga Peak in California and was heading back down the mountain around noon that Saturday when she slipped on a patch of ice and fell 200 feet, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said in...
THORNTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'

According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
BOULDER, CO
Alabama Now

Alabama mom killed in triple murder-suicide killed by blunt force trauma to head, report suggests

An Alabama special education aide who was killed as part of a family’s triple murder-suicide died of blunt force trauma to the head, a TV station is reporting. WHNT-TV reported that an autopsy report on the death of Jennifer Lepore revealed she was struck in the head with some kind of blunt instrument. The blow or blows were so severe they were deadly.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
wpln.org

What’s next for Belle Meade Plaza?

What happens when a developer proposes a plan for a new high rise or shopping center? How much input do residential or commercial neighbors have? And what obligation do developers have to the community?. In December, AJ Capital Partners released its plans to build high rises at Belle Meade Plaza...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Clinton Global Initiative University plans Vanderbilt events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Clinton Global Initiative University on Monday released details about its annual meeting at Vanderbilt University from March 3-5. Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton announced that they will be joined in Nashville by aspiring leaders and global experts in business, public service and social impact. It will be the initiative’s 15th annual meeting, and its first in-person gathering since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASHVILLE, TN

