Buffalo Public Schools respond to fact finding report regarding negotiations with Buffalo Teachers Federation
The Buffalo Public Schools, during a conference Wednesday morning, spoke on the results of the fact finding report shared Monday regarding negotiations between the Buffalo Teachers Federation.
3rd party report meant to find middle ground in contract negotiations applauded by school district, criticized by Buffalo Teachers Federation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation remain at odds amid contract negotiations after a report meant to find some middle ground between the two garnered very different reactions. The 22-page report was put together by a third-party fact finder assigned by the New York...
Buffalo Public Schools change course and decide to cancel classes on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools have changed course and decided to close schools on Friday, Feb. 3 due to the cold temperatures and cancel classes for students and staff. They originally announced they would do remote learning in the morning before deciding to close down completely in...
BPS, BTF fact finding report released
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a neutral fact finding report from the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) was released to help find a solution to the ongoing negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The assistance of a neutral fact-finder was requested in June to find...
Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
Village of Albion and police union agree to settle officer pay 'error'
ALBION, N.Y. — It was pegged as a $236,000 overpayment to the officers of the Albion Police Department that according to a report put together back in June 2022 had accrued over five years. Now months, after the apparent issue was raised by then-newly elected Mayor Angel Javier, the...
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Greenlight Networks expand with North Tonawanda internet connection
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As the push continues for better broadband access residents in North Tonawanda will in the coming months and years have another option for an internet provider with the claim of much higher speeds. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks is expanding its Western New York footprint with a...
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
India Walton announces bid for city council seat
A familiar face in Buffalo politics is making her return to the City's political scene. Former Buffalo Mayoral candidate, India Walton, announcing her bid to run for the City's common council.
Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
Congressman Brian Higgins proposes bill to allow for virtual NEXUS interviews
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) was in Buffalo Monday to talk about his proposal to help ease the NEXUS backup. He was at the Peace Bridge announcing new legislation pushing for virtual nexus interviews to help with that backlog. This is a story 2 On...
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
Buffalo Public Schools hold hiring event, seek substitute teachers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a need for substitute teachers in the Buffalo Public School district. On Saturday, 77 candidates were interviewed at a district hiring event. Ideal candidates would have a bachelor's degree, but the district is looking for people from across the area with a variety of skill sets to work with Buffalo students.
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
County commissioner talk blizzard response and accountability
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a month ago, Western New York was digging itself out from a historic blizzard. A blizzard that claimed the lives of 47 members of the western New York community. Erie County, and even more granular the city of Buffalo, rested the majority...
Class action lawsuit filed against Buffalo regarding lack of fluoride in water
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Buffalo in regard to the lack of fluoride in the city's water.
WHEC TV-10
Grieving Families Act remains unsigned
ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to sign the Grieving Families Act was midnight on Monday but it’s still unsigned on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. This is a law that would change New York State’s wrongful death statute on how families of those who are wrongfully killed can be compensated. This statute passed in 1847 and hasn’t been updated since.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
