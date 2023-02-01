ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

3rd party report meant to find middle ground in contract negotiations applauded by school district, criticized by Buffalo Teachers Federation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation remain at odds amid contract negotiations after a report meant to find some middle ground between the two garnered very different reactions. The 22-page report was put together by a third-party fact finder assigned by the New York...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BPS, BTF fact finding report released

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a neutral fact finding report from the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) was released to help find a solution to the ongoing negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The assistance of a neutral fact-finder was requested in June to find...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Grieving Families Act remains unsigned

ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to sign the Grieving Families Act was midnight on Monday but it’s still unsigned on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. This is a law that would change New York State’s wrongful death statute on how families of those who are wrongfully killed can be compensated. This statute passed in 1847 and hasn’t been updated since.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
