KAKE TV

McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Sourcing Journal

Layoffs Hit Kohl’s as Retailer Hires Key Exec

Kohl’s, the once prosperous retail chain now fighting for survival, is close to naming Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO, the New York Times reported last week. Kingsbury had been named interim boss by the board after previous CEO Michelle Gass announced in November she was leaving to become Levi’s brand president. Kingsbury, a one-time executive at Burlington, was the nominated choice of Ancora Holdings, one of the activist investor groups seeking to force a sale of the Wisconsin-based company, which many now value more for its real estate holdings than its capabilities as a retailer. “We are very pleased that Kohl’s...
Black Enterprise

With $1500 in Cash Janice Bryant Howroyd Became First Black Woman to Own a Billion-Dollar Company

Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and author. She is founder and chief executive officer of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the U.S. Howroyd is the first African-American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. Howroyd became the first black woman...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
My Clallam County

Tech layoffs 2023: Companies that have made cuts

(NEW YORK) — Companies across the tech industry have announced layoffs, affecting thousands of workers in the first few weeks of 2023. Sales at top tech firms have retreated from the blistering pace attained during the pandemic, when billions across the world were forced into isolation. Customers stuck at home came to rely on delivery services like e-commerce and virtual connections formed through social media and videoconferencing.
ceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: Jimmy Matamoros – Founder & CEO of Turn-To, CEO of Arizona House of Film, Co-Founder of Moringa Tree Company

Jimmy Matamoros is a successful entrepreneur known for his diverse business ventures, including Turn-To, Arizona House of Film, and Moringa Tree Company. Turn-To is a unique job search engine that aims to level the playing field in job searching and provide a functional job map for desktop, iPad, and mobile devices. Jimmy took three years to develop Turn-To fully, and his goal is not to build for today but for tomorrow’s workforce. He also includes internships on the platform, which are important for job seekers.
ARIZONA STATE
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft announces plans to let thousands of staff members go throughout 2023

Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant change", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".

