Free At Last? Tech CEO Apologizes After Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Termination Email
It’s not always about what you say, it’s the tone in which you say it. On Jan. 24, former employees of a tech startup raised an eyebrow after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was quoted in an email saying they would be laid off, CNN reported. Jennifer Tejada,...
Tech layoffs continue as IBM, SAP announce massive cuts
Tech sector layoffs continue, as SAP announced they plan to cut about 3,000 employees on Thursday, a day after IBM announced they will lay off nearly 3,900 workers.
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
The latest missives from high-profile CEOs could point to a major new development in the return-to-office wars.
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
Layoffs Hit Kohl’s as Retailer Hires Key Exec
Kohl’s, the once prosperous retail chain now fighting for survival, is close to naming Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO, the New York Times reported last week. Kingsbury had been named interim boss by the board after previous CEO Michelle Gass announced in November she was leaving to become Levi’s brand president. Kingsbury, a one-time executive at Burlington, was the nominated choice of Ancora Holdings, one of the activist investor groups seeking to force a sale of the Wisconsin-based company, which many now value more for its real estate holdings than its capabilities as a retailer. “We are very pleased that Kohl’s...
With $1500 in Cash Janice Bryant Howroyd Became First Black Woman to Own a Billion-Dollar Company
Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and author. She is founder and chief executive officer of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the U.S. Howroyd is the first African-American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. Howroyd became the first black woman...
Subway’s late co-founder left half the company to a charity—and it could be a $5 billion donation
Dr. Peter Buck started Subway in the 1960s with a $1,000 investment.
Tech layoffs 2023: Companies that have made cuts
(NEW YORK) — Companies across the tech industry have announced layoffs, affecting thousands of workers in the first few weeks of 2023. Sales at top tech firms have retreated from the blistering pace attained during the pandemic, when billions across the world were forced into isolation. Customers stuck at home came to rely on delivery services like e-commerce and virtual connections formed through social media and videoconferencing.
CEO Spotlight: Jimmy Matamoros – Founder & CEO of Turn-To, CEO of Arizona House of Film, Co-Founder of Moringa Tree Company
Jimmy Matamoros is a successful entrepreneur known for his diverse business ventures, including Turn-To, Arizona House of Film, and Moringa Tree Company. Turn-To is a unique job search engine that aims to level the playing field in job searching and provide a functional job map for desktop, iPad, and mobile devices. Jimmy took three years to develop Turn-To fully, and his goal is not to build for today but for tomorrow’s workforce. He also includes internships on the platform, which are important for job seekers.
Silicon Valley Workers Are Using This App to Share Their Layoff Speculations and Woes in Secret
Blind's anonymity means verified employees can be more honest than ever before.
How to Be An Accountable Leader During an Age of Layoffs
If you are a leader, you eat last. Here's how to lead by example during economic uncertainty.
Microsoft announces plans to let thousands of staff members go throughout 2023
Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant changeRTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".
