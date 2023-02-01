Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.

