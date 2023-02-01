ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
GROVE CITY, OH
614now.com

This Grandview donut shop has closed

A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley

Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus

Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Security questions arise after lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents, thankful their kids are OK following a parent suicide and school lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High, now have bigger safety questions. “It was upsetting and frustrating to see that our kids are not protected or safe in school,” said Emmanuel Enoabane, a parent of three. “...The number of shootings or the number of incidents that have happened in schools these days is not OK."
PICKERINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica

Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
UTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
10TV

District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
PICKERINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance

Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
SUNBURY, OH

