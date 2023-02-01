Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Lancaster Fisher Catholic weathers scare to dispatch Sugar Grove Berne Union
Lancaster Fisher Catholic eventually plied victory away from Sugar Grove Berne Union 34-27 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off with January 13, 2022 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
614now.com
This Grandview donut shop has closed
A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
richlandsource.com
Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley
Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
The Whitney House in Worthington welcoming customers back with refreshed look, menu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Whitney House in Worthington closed for two weeks last month, but that didn’t mean the team took a break. The restaurant at 666 High St. passed eight years of business late last year. Ownership marked the occasion with a refresh of both the space and the menu. “This […]
NBC4 Columbus
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
columbusunderground.com
OSU Plans to Demolish Historic Near East Side Home for New Hospital Building
A proposal from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to build a new, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital on the Near East Side will be presented to the neighborhood next week. The new building would be located at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Atcheson Street, directly south of the existing...
614now.com
Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus
Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
Security questions arise after lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents, thankful their kids are OK following a parent suicide and school lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High, now have bigger safety questions. “It was upsetting and frustrating to see that our kids are not protected or safe in school,” said Emmanuel Enoabane, a parent of three. “...The number of shootings or the number of incidents that have happened in schools these days is not OK."
richlandsource.com
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
WSYX ABC6
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
614now.com
National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week
The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
richlandsource.com
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance
Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
