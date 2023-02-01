Read full article on original website
Stockton officer under investigation no longer with the agency
(KTXL) — A Stockton Police officer who was under investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is no longer an employee of the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting According to the police department, Ny Tran was arrested in November 2022, for the suspicion […]
KCRA.com
Officer accused of grand theft, forgery and ID theft no longer with Stockton Police Department
STOCKTON, Calif. — A former Stockton police officer is no longer with the department followinghis arrest in 2022. Ny Tran had been placed on administrative leave in November. Between July 14 and Aug. 4 of 2022, Tran allegedly stole more than $45,000 from an older person, according to the...
3 arrested in connection to series of Oakland robberies, ghost gun recovered
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with three robberies that happened in Oakland in January, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. Officers also recovered a ghost gun while investigating the robberies. The first robbery happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4400 block of Foothill […]
Homeless man arrested, accused of attacking Sac Metro firefighter
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeless man was caught on camera assaulting a Sac Metro firefighter. According to Sac Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn it happened on Jan. 17 as the crew was filling up at a gas station on Elverta Road and Dutch Haven Boulevard in Elverta.
3 San Joaquin Sheriff's Office employees placed on leave after arrest of correctional officer
STOCKTON, Calif. — The investigation into a San Joaquin County Sheriff's correctional officer accused of possessing a controlled substance that he intended to sell and illegally possessing an assault rifle has widened, Sheriff Pat Withrow announced in a video statement released Thursday. Withrow says three sheriff's office employees, including...
Jury convicts Lodi man of second-degree murder for 2021 fatal shooting
LODI (CBS SF/BCN) – A jury found a 25-year-old Lodi man guilty of second-degree murder for a shooting that occurred in 2021 in Lodi, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Alejandro Duran Mercado was found guilty of the shooting death of 29-year-old Cenobio "Nick" Gallegos on Feb. 26, 2021.Police said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Pine Street at 3:06 p.m. the day of the shooting. Gallegos was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said detectives were notified at about...
SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
Tracy Police release footage of officer-involved shooting of teen
TRACY - The Tracy Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday evening regarding an officer-involved shooting of a Muslim teen that occurred on Friday. An officer shot a 17-year-old boy whom the department alleges was wielding a knife.Officer-worn body camera (BWC) footage shared at the press conference shows the suspect holding a knife as the officer, identified only as Officer Ramirez, orders him to drop it five times. The officer then shoots the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old teen. He was taken to a hospital where he continues to be in serious but stable condition, according to police.Initially, officers...
Man dies weeks after Suisun City stabbing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — An assault investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation weeks after a man was stabbed in Suisun City. According to a news release, officers responded to the hospital around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a man who had been dropped off hours earlier with puncture wounds.
Second arrest made in Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant fire
(KTXL) — An arrest has been made in a July 2022 fire that destroyed the Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant, according to the River Delta Fire District. Rolly “Brian” Byrd was the second arrest made in connection to this fire. In September, Wyatt Tripp was arrested as a suspect of the fire. •Video above: Pursuit of Rancho […]
Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
2 arrested after thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, merchandise stolen in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday after several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, mostly alcohol, was stolen, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on social media. Authorities are calling this a robbery after one of the suspects allegedly pushed an employee to steal alcohol bottles from an unnamed grocery store. Photos […]
NBC Bay Area
Delivery Worker's Car Attacked by Driver With Machete in San Jose
A food delivery driver in San Jose said a minor traffic dispute earlier this week turned into a serious case of road rage when another driver smashed one of his car's windows and then came at him with a machete. Jerry Gonzales' front and rear vehicle cameras captured the incident...
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday. In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
contracosta.news
Pittsburg Police Say Murder Investigation Leads to Guilty Verdict in Road Rage Shooting
On April 24, 2022, Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia was the victim of a road rage incident in which he was shot at 24 times. Six of those rounds struck Mr. Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds hit a nearby occupied home. Pittsburg Police officers responded to the shooting and found Mr. Vasquez-Garcia suffering...
