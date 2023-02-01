TRACY - The Tracy Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday evening regarding an officer-involved shooting of a Muslim teen that occurred on Friday. An officer shot a 17-year-old boy whom the department alleges was wielding a knife.Officer-worn body camera (BWC) footage shared at the press conference shows the suspect holding a knife as the officer, identified only as Officer Ramirez, orders him to drop it five times. The officer then shoots the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old teen. He was taken to a hospital where he continues to be in serious but stable condition, according to police.Initially, officers...

