ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

It’s the land of the freebies for NYC’s ‘entitled’ migrants

By Michael Goodwin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxJNF_0kYEcyj700

Say this for the migrants demanding more free stuff from City Hall: they’re fast learners about the new American ethos of endless entitlement.

Schooled and led by far-left activists, they arrive here within days of illegally crossing the southern border and claiming asylum, then start agitating for better accommodations in pricey neighborhoods.

Tents in The Bronx, barracks in Brooklyn or homeless shelters anywhere are not good enough. Only first-class Manhattan hotels , where the city pays upward of $500 a night per room, are acceptable.

The welcome wagon comes with free food, free cellphones, free transit passes, free school and free health care.

Unfortunately, the booty is not free for taxpayers, which brings us to the slow learners in the sad saga.

That would be the gang at City Hall that is hell-bent on proving once again that the road to hell is paved with good intentions . The open-ended promises are a prime example of how Eric Adams missed key lessons at mayoral school.

His predecessors learned that if you say come and get it, people will come and get it, especially when it’s free. Adams apparently believed his election had changed human ­nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIh8K_0kYEcyj700
Many migrants have said that they refuse to move to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.
REUTERS
Mixed messages

Recall that he loudly embraced New York’s status as a sanctuary city and urged the Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas, to send 200 migrants a day to Gotham. In one of his many mixed messages, Adams opened that door even as he denounced Texas’ Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for sending busloads of other migrants.

And he said nothing about the secret nighttime migrant flights to area airports arranged by the Biden White House. Are only migrants sent by Democrats welcome?

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEPG4_0kYEcyj700
Cellphones, ping-pong tables and haircuts among free perks for NYC migrants

It was the exact wrong way to look at the problem. Abbott and other border state leaders, frustrated with being ignored by Biden as more than 5 million people have crossed the border, were legitimately trying to spread the pain in hopes of making Adams and other Dem mayors allies for securing the crossing points.

Nonetheless, by October, some 17,000 migrants had arrived here, with most living in crowded city shelters that already housed nearly 60,000 homeless people. With a clear change in tone, Adams suddenly declared a state of emergency and said the city had no more room at the inn.

“New Yorkers are angry,” he said. “I am angry too. We have not asked for this.”

Actually, he had. But he was also banking on fellow Dems in Albany and Washington delivering financial aid.

First he said the cost would be $1 billion, then he said $2 billion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghHix_0kYEcyj700
Gov. Hochul snubbed the mayor’s request to send 500 migrants to upstate cities.
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

No matter — the result was the same: zero. That’s how much help Adams has gotten from his friends even as the number of known migrants approaches 45,000.

Gov. Hochul also snubbed his modest request to scatter 500 around to upstate cities.

Meanwhile, Adams’ supposed allies on the City Council undercut him in a different way. They demanded he take down tent cities, put migrants in hotels and give them permanent housing.

So here we are, and the soaring cost is only part of the problem. There is an immediate impact on the city’s already-declining quality of life.

Take the mess at Midtown hotels, which The Post’s Tuesday front page smartly labeled “Inn-Sane!” The three-star Watson Hotel on West 57th Street would normally be a mecca for big-spending tourists, but instead the scene is chaotic with some migrant refuseniks pitching tents on the sidewalk in a bid to stay at the hotel instead of being shipped to a cruise ship terminal in Red Hook.

Never mind that the city filled the cavernous Brooklyn space with cots, pillows and blankets and provided large communal toilets and showers.

“The cruise ship terminal is not as good as the hotel,” a 42-year-old Venezuelan man told The Post.

There you have it — more entitlement than gratitude. In a heartbeat, that migrant’s mindset has gone from dreaming of freedom in America to demanding luxury accommodations in Manhattan — for free, of course.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srvt9_0kYEcyj700 editorial Don’t blame the migrants, blame the lefty activists filling them with nonsense

The chaos is not limited to the Watson. The Post, acting on information and photos provided by a whistleblower employee, reported three weeks ago about the unfolding disaster at another Midtown hotel leased by the city for migrants, the Row Hotel on Eighth Avenue near Times Square.

“Nearly a ton of taxpayer-provided food gets tossed in the trash every day,” the paper said, because the migrants would “rather secretly cook their own meals on dangerous hot plates.”

The photos showed garbage bags full of unopened sandwiches and a room littered with empty beer cans.

The employee, Felipe Rodriguez, said there was a “dramatic” change when the city took over the hotel in October.

“There are some nice migrants in that hotel looking for that American dream, that second chance to make it in society,” he said. “But there are a lot of migrants there that are causing chaos. We have a lot of fights, a lot of drugs, a lot of sexual harassment abuse.”

He said there was no supervision for migrants who were supposed to be quarantined for COVID, chicken pox and other infectious diseases. An NYPD source confirmed to the paper that cops have responded to numerous incidents at the Row, formerly known as the Milford Plaza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AY7Hr_0kYEcyj700
Migrants have been encouraged to camp in front of the Watson by liberal activists.
Gregory P. Mango

Obviously, the crime element is not something the city needed to import. It’s got more than enough of the home-grown variety and, while murder and shootings are down, too many streets and neighborhoods remain haunted by menace and violence.

To be clear, the migrants didn’t invent the entitlement approach. They are taught to demand what they want by open-border activists who won’t be satisfied until New York looks and feels like Caracas. Nor do the leaders care that the lack of serious vetting provides an open door for drug smugglers, gangbangers and sex traffickers.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Mic6_0kYEcyj700 Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

Operating through lawyers and charities, and often with government funding, the activists denounce American society as racist, which is both outrageous and ironic. After all, the supposed racism doesn’t curb the desire of tens of millions of people from around the world to come here.

That’s small comfort for taxpayers, nor is it helping Adams look like the mayor he promised to be. On election night, he vowed to be the new face of his party and show America how to run a city.

If this is what he had in mind, heaven help New York.

RX for ‘docs’

Reader Dick Gardner makes a point about classified documents, writing:

“Classified material is signed out like library books — only stricter, and each document has a serial number. There should be a list of everything that’s missing and both Trump and Biden should have been told years ago to turn them in.”

Stop zinging the ‘blues’

Ruth Cohen is repelled by events in Tennessee: “If they keeping making the police profession miserable, only scoundrels and felons will apply. Then we will all have to seek protection from sadists, as we saw in Memphis.”

Comments / 229

Cher
2d ago

It's time for citizens to protest! I'm putting together a NATIONWIDE PROTEST to take place on the same day and time at each state's capitol building at the same time through the zones! if you're interested in trying to save our country from this corrupt government and interests please check the FB group "Citizens to save America", participate and spread the word!

Reply(13)
152
David Shipley
2d ago

That's the problem, liberals encourage them to feel entitled.I'm waiting for Americans to finally get fed up with the bs and start protesting against the invasion from both borders and demand useless Joe and kammi do their job and do something to secure our borders. I'm not exactly a Trump fan but atleast he actually tried to protect this country.

Reply(8)
121
my bear
1d ago

Everyone that voted for Biden should have to take one or more of these families into their own home and be legally and financially responsible for them!

Reply(4)
65
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Four migrants bused to NYC arrested for shoplifting $12K from Macy’s

Four migrants bused into New York City from Texas were busted for snatching thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County mall, officials said Monday. Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, are accused of driving from the Big Apple to Garden City and stealing $12,489 in goods from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, according to county police. Cops caught the crew shortly after the Jan. 9 heist in Hampstead when Meza was pulled over for allegedly failing to use a turn signal in a 2006 BMW with bogus plates,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Mediaite

Tarlov Has Blunt Message for Migrants Complaining About ‘Ugly’ Shelter: ‘You’re Here by the Grace of Our Generosity’

Co-hosts of The Five unanimously reacted with derision after single male migrants receiving free housing in New York City complained about being moved from a three-star Manhattan hotel to a shelter in Brooklyn. The shelter has free food, televisions, and ping-pong tables, among other amenities. Officials are transporting the men...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Wild melee erupts at NYC migrant shelter as residents throwing bottles are stabbed

A wild weekend melee broke out at a Manhattan hotel being used as a migrant shelter, with three of its residents throwing bottles and then getting stabbed as payback, cops said Sunday. Brothers Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, were tossing bottles with another man, Alejandro Pollo, 19, at the Stewart Hotel at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, police said. It wasn’t clear who they were launching the bottles at — but one of the projectiles ended up striking 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire, police said. Nazaire responded by stabbing the two brothers in the back with shards of the broken glass, cops said. All four men were charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. The brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Torres-Cabezas, Pachecho-Cabezas and Pollo list the hotel as their address, cops said. The 600-bed hotel is one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers for migrants, as the Big Apple struggles to house an influx from the US border with Mexico.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anne Spollen

Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided Meals

Row Hotel, the Times Square lodging where hundreds of Latin American migrants are being housed, has been the subject of many complaints regarding the meals New York City is serving them. The temporary residents are stating the meatballs are frozen in the middle and the pasta has spoonfuls of grease dripping from it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
179K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy