ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

St. John’s AD doesn’t give any Mike Anderson assurances with team struggling

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ej3Qt_0kYEcxqO00

Mike Anderson didn’t receive a hot-seat warning from St. John’s, but he got no future assurances, either.

St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg stayed neutral regarding Anderson, his men’s basketball head coach since 2019. Cragg declined to be critical of Anderson or to offer praise for him.

The Red Storm have struggled throughout a second consecutive disappointing season under Anderson. They are nowhere close to an NCAA Tournament bid as February begins, stuck in eighth place in the Big East. The fan base has grown considerably more frustrated with the stagnant state of the program.

Cragg declined a person-to-person interview with The Post, but did answer a series of questions centered around Anderson’s status. The 63-year-old coaching veteran is under contract through the 2026-27 season and is believed to be making roughly $2.5 million per season, after he was given an extension two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTCd6_0kYEcxqO00
St. John’s coach Mike Anderson during a games against Xavier.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“At the end of each season, we evaluate the performance of every coach, and the leadership of every program,” Cragg wrote, when asked if Anderson’s job is in jeopardy.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQvGt_0kYEcxqO00
AJ Storr’s last-second trey helps St. John’s avoid Georgetown disaster

“We clearly fell short of our goal last year and certainly have not given up on this year’s team.” the AD wrote later in the email correspondence. “There is much more basketball to play this season.”

The odds, however, are long that St. John’s will reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons under Anderson, barring a Big East Tournament title. The Red Storm are 1-7 in Quad 1 and 2 games. They have a poor NET ranking of 88. Their non-conference strength of schedule is 330 out of 363 Division I teams, according to KenPom.com. That weak slate created the need for a strong conference season.

That has not happened. St. John’s is 4-7 in Big East play headed into its game Wednesday night against Seton Hall at Carnesecca Arena. Aside from the recent play of center Joel Soriano and freshman AJ Storr, several players have either taken steps back or not improved. The Red Storm set an Alumni Hall/Carnesecca record for most points allowed in regulation in a 96-85 loss to Marquette on Jan. 3. They also yielded 104 points in a rout last Wednesday at Creighton, the most points they had allowed since the 2017 Big East Tournament.

Cragg mostly sidestepped questions about Anderson, who owns a 64-49 record since the start of the 2019-20 season in Queens and has a 12-18 conference mark the last two seasons, after he was named the Big East Coach of the Year in 2020-21. Cragg mostly wrote in generalities when it came to the coach, expressing hope that Anderson and his staff will get the team to perform well the rest of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fip6C_0kYEcxqO00
St. John’s coach Mike Anderson (l.) and AD Mike Cragg during his introductory press conference in 2019.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“Obviously, this team is behind schedule while our expectations remain at a high level,” Cragg wrote.

Cragg, when asked about his confidence level in Anderson, wrote he believes he will “continue to find ways to build up this year’s team.”

When asked what his message is to the fan base, which is upset and believes a coaching change is in order, Cragg wrote: “We are in the business of supporting our student-athletes and giving them the best possible experience as they represent our university on and off the court. I remain proud of them and so should our fans. We need to support and cheer them on — louder and more positive than ever.”

The overriding question when it comes to Anderson and the future of the program’s leadership is who will have the final say. It could be a collaborative effort between Cragg, the board of trustees and university president Rev. Brian Shanley, who arrived two years ago from Providence and has a strong desire to boost the basketball program’s status. Anderson is owed a lot of money.

For now, as Cragg wrote, St. John’s is hoping the team can turn around its season. Otherwise, another coaching change seems possible.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Highly touted freshman All-American makes big transfer move

A Freshman All-American in the transfer portal has found a new home. Former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced Tuesday on social media that he will transfer to Ohio State. Igbinosun appeared in all 13 Rebels games as a freshman in 2022, with 10 starts at cornerback. Voters selected him as a Freshman All-American after he recorded 37 total tackles and five pass breakups last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
179K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy