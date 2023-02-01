Woburn teacher delivers birthday cupcakes to 2nd grader during strike

Woburn teacher delivers cupcakes to student on her birthday during strike 02:34

By Tammy Mutasa, WBZ-TV

WOBURN - There is a special bond between a student and their teacher. Woburn second grader Jordyn Beals saw that connection play out when she got a special delivery for her birthday.

"She was super upset that she wasn't going to be able to see her teacher and her classmate for her birthday and then all of a sudden we got a knock on our door," said her mother Blair Morgan-Dota.

It was the 8-year-old's teacher personally hand delivering the 12 cupcakes Jordyn hoped to have for her classroom celebration.

School had been cancelled with the teacher strike over their contract.

"She said that she wanted to make sure that she still got the special cupcakes because she wasn't sure if they were going to be in school or not. It was so sweet she went out of her way to come all the way to our house," said Morgan-Dota.

A Woburn teacher delivered cupcakes to 8-year-old Jordyn Beals on her birthday during the strike CBS Boston

Woburn schools continue to be closed for the third straight day, even though a judge ordered the teachers to go back to the classroom and stop the illegal strike.

"Who do you trust? Who do you trust?" said Barbara Locke, President of the Woburn Teachers Association. "Do you trust the teachers who take care for your children take care of your children, love your children how do you trust the politicians who care more about the bottom line."

The Woburn School Committee wants a $50,000 daily fine against the striking teachers with a $10,000 elevator if the strike keeps going.

The judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing to see what amount is appropriate.

"Very frustrated," said Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin. "I think the taxpayers are frustrated; parents are extremely frustrated. The inconvenience continues for the children, they have to find different arrangements or daycare, it's becoming a real problem for the city.

As the contentious negations continue, the students wait for the teachers who go out of their way for them.

"That clearly proves that these Woburn teachers go out of their way for these kids," said Morgan-Dota.

The evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 1pm.