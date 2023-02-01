Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo is making her way to Port Chester for a live reading at The Capitol Theatre. For famed medium Theresa Caputo, it was a national tragedy that changed her life’s course. “I embraced my gift after 9/11. That was how I really made that decision to do what I do for a living,” says Caputo. “I was struggling at that time, and it was shown to me that people were left with questions; they needed to know that their loved one was safe and at peace and that they were okay.”

PORT CHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO