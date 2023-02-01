ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan

Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
Prepare For The Big Chicken Wing Party

Game day watchers are projected to eat more than a billion wings. Football fans might be surprised at the matchup, but one thing is not surprising: America’s love for chicken wings. This is never more apparent than on the final game day, when wings are at their hottest. Last year, Americans were anticipated to devour 1.42 billion wings while watching the the two final teams battle for the Lombardi Trophy, according the National Chicken Council’s (NCC) Wing Report.
Proposed Milky Ways ice cream shop to be discussed at Islip public hearing

The Town of Islip’s planning board will find out Tuesday, Feb. 8, when it conducts a public hearing to discuss a proposed Milky Ways Ice Cream Cereal Bar in Hauppauge. The specialty ice cream chain announced on Instagram earlier this month that they’re opening a shop in Hauppauge, as well as in Rocky Point, which is part of Brookhaven Town. The proposed Hauppauge location is on the west side of Wheeler Road, just north of Veterans Memorial Highway.
Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve

The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
Dead whale discovered on Long Island beach

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Calls to halt off-shore wind activity are growing louder with the death of two more whales in the past two days. The latest washed ashore on Lido Beach in Nassau county.Another giant of the deep found dead on dry land. The enormity of the male humpback dwarfed man and created a seaside spectacle. "It was going to be a very interesting sight, and I kept asking 'Can we go see the whale, can we go see the whale," said 9-year-old Liam Magee. Folks flocked to Lido Beach to catch a glimpse - take pictures of the whale - even snap...
Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Comes to Port Chester

Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo is making her way to Port Chester for a live reading at The Capitol Theatre. For famed medium Theresa Caputo, it was a national tragedy that changed her life’s course. “I embraced my gift after 9/11. That was how I really made that decision to do what I do for a living,” says Caputo. “I was struggling at that time, and it was shown to me that people were left with questions; they needed to know that their loved one was safe and at peace and that they were okay.”
Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent

Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
