Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Captain Bills, Paddy's Loft & Rhum
Our first stop is Captain Bill's in Bay Shore on the water!
eastendbeacon.com
An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan
Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to close all Harmon drug stores on Long Island
The Harmon stores that will close are located in Massapequa, Plainview, Mineola, Carle Place, Melville and Commack.
longislandweekly.com
Prepare For The Big Chicken Wing Party
Game day watchers are projected to eat more than a billion wings. Football fans might be surprised at the matchup, but one thing is not surprising: America’s love for chicken wings. This is never more apparent than on the final game day, when wings are at their hottest. Last year, Americans were anticipated to devour 1.42 billion wings while watching the the two final teams battle for the Lombardi Trophy, according the National Chicken Council’s (NCC) Wing Report.
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Arlo Kitchen & Bar, Chop Shop Bar and Grille, Mirabelle
Long Island Restaurant Week runs through Sunday.
Hockey rivals Long Beach, Bethpage pay tribute to player fatally hit by car
The players and coach say they leaned on each other for support as they took to the ice without their teammate and friend, Gerrin Hagen.
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Juniper, Nomiya, Park Place
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Winter Long Island Restaurant Week!
greaterlongisland.com
Proposed Milky Ways ice cream shop to be discussed at Islip public hearing
The Town of Islip’s planning board will find out Tuesday, Feb. 8, when it conducts a public hearing to discuss a proposed Milky Ways Ice Cream Cereal Bar in Hauppauge. The specialty ice cream chain announced on Instagram earlier this month that they’re opening a shop in Hauppauge, as well as in Rocky Point, which is part of Brookhaven Town. The proposed Hauppauge location is on the west side of Wheeler Road, just north of Veterans Memorial Highway.
Suffolk DA: 3 Long Islanders burglarized 5 Suffolk Dunkin' Donuts stores
Authorities say the suspects broke in through the back door and stole cash from registers and safes.
Long Island Restaurant Week: Casa Rustica, Cena, Ruvo
Today we're taking you to some great spots -- with tasty Italian dishes!
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
Syosset man wins trip to Switzerland on 'The Price is Right'
The Super Fan-themed episodes allow the game show's most passionate fans to be called upon from the audience to play.
wshu.org
Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve
The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
Dead whale discovered on Long Island beach
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Calls to halt off-shore wind activity are growing louder with the death of two more whales in the past two days. The latest washed ashore on Lido Beach in Nassau county.Another giant of the deep found dead on dry land. The enormity of the male humpback dwarfed man and created a seaside spectacle. "It was going to be a very interesting sight, and I kept asking 'Can we go see the whale, can we go see the whale," said 9-year-old Liam Magee. Folks flocked to Lido Beach to catch a glimpse - take pictures of the whale - even snap...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
westchestermagazine.com
Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Comes to Port Chester
Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo is making her way to Port Chester for a live reading at The Capitol Theatre. For famed medium Theresa Caputo, it was a national tragedy that changed her life’s course. “I embraced my gift after 9/11. That was how I really made that decision to do what I do for a living,” says Caputo. “I was struggling at that time, and it was shown to me that people were left with questions; they needed to know that their loved one was safe and at peace and that they were okay.”
longislandadvance.net
Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent
Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
Nassau DA: Former waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of busboy over tip money at Hicksville restaurant
The 25-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Comments / 1