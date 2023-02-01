ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested

That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
The Albany Herald

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sheriff candidates forum Tuesday, 7 p.m.

(L-R: Dwayne Fabian, Levon Allen, Chris Storey, Clarence Cox, Terry Evans) Several local political groups have banded together to present a public forum for candidates running in the March 21 special election for Clayton County sheriff. The event will take place this Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.at Tabernacle of...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA

