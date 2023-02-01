Read full article on original website
Clayton County sets early voting dates for March 21 special election
Clayton County’s Board of Elections and Registration has set February 27 through March 17 as the dates for early voting ...
Clayton County sheriff candidates attend forum
Candidates for Clayton County sheriff got a chance to make their pitches to voters. Those running for sheriff took part in a forum.
Clayton sheriff candidates: yes to audits, no to self-promotion
Candidates for Clayton County sheriff on Tuesday vowed that if elected they will not splash their names all over cars an...
Fulton County Board approves new curfew for teens after 'increase in youth violence'
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County has approved a new curfew for minors as a response to an increase in violence and deaths involving young people. In a meeting Wednesday night, the Fulton County Board of Commission passed a resolution amending the curfew hours for unaccompanied minors age 16 years old or younger.
Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested
That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
DeKalb school officials investigating alleged fight on elementary bus
The video allegedly depicts Fairington Elementary students fighting on a school bus.
Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary accused of sending threatening letter to her boss
The News: Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s Secretary Katrina Holloway, age 52, has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What We Know: The investigation began in June 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County...
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
DeKalb DA announces recusal as GBI reveals more evidence from officer-involved shooting
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that her office is voluntarily recusing itself from the officer-involved shooting case that occurred on Jan. 18 at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in unincorporated DeKalb County. “This becomes the first officer-involved shooting case that this office has...
YSL Trial: 3 defendants involved in stabbing at Fulton jail, sheriff says
Three defendants set to stand trial in the sweeping gang case against alleged “Young Slime Life” members were involved i...
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Sheriff candidates forum Tuesday, 7 p.m.
(L-R: Dwayne Fabian, Levon Allen, Chris Storey, Clarence Cox, Terry Evans) Several local political groups have banded together to present a public forum for candidates running in the March 21 special election for Clayton County sheriff. The event will take place this Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.at Tabernacle of...
Suspect indicted in shooting death of Gwinnett corrections officer
The Gwinnett County grand jury this week indicted the man accused of killing a Gwinnett County corrections officer, who ...
Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Pregnant woman, unborn child critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother and her unborn child are in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
