Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Salem severs Beloit West Branch's hopes
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Salem still prevailed 43-29 against Beloit West Branch in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Salem and Beloit West Branch played in a 44-39 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville
Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville
Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
St. Clairsville outduels Glen Dale John Marshall in competitive clash
St. Clairsville knocked off Glen Dale John Marshall 79-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall played in a 92-78 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney explodes past Youngstown Cardinal Mooney
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Chaney turned out the lights on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 58-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown Chaney squared off with February 2, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
richlandsource.com
Martins Ferry stops Shadyside in snug affair
Martins Ferry edged Shadyside 70-62 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Shadyside showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-17 advantage over Martins Ferry as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Hannibal River takes victory lap past Woodsfield Monroe Central
Hannibal River showed it had the juice to douse Woodsfield Monroe Central in a points barrage during a 61-41 win in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. The last time Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 40-30 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cadiz Harrison Central designs winning blueprint against East Liverpool
Cadiz Harrison Central stretched out and finally snapped East Liverpool to earn a 71-57 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Last season, East Liverpool and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with February 2, 2022 at East Liverpool High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brookfield flies high over Leavittsburg LaBrae
Brookfield's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Leavittsburg LaBrae 81-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. The last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Brookfield played in a 76-68 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lexington's offensive explosion dusts Galion
GALION -- Lexington enjoyed one of its best offensive outings of the season to throttle Galion 94-79 in a non-conference boys basketball road win. The Minutemen rode senior forward Hudson Moore's career night of 29 points and 13 rebounds. Center Baden Forup contributed 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Elijah Hudson added 15 points and Gavin Husty 13.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
richlandsource.com
Malvern mollywopps East Canton
The force was strong for Malvern as it pierced East Canton during Tuesday's 72-47 thumping in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Malvern opened with a 21-7 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Ashland search committee recommends Valentine for Arrows' football coaching job
ASHLAND -- The Ashland High School Football Coach Search Committee has recommended Scott Valentine as its head football coaching choice, according to a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon. Valentine was Head Coach at Madison Comprehensive High School last season. The Rams finished 1-9.
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
Comments / 0