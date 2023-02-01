Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
nbc16.com
Community input sought on proposed Lane County Behavioral Health Stabilization Center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Government will hold a series of listening sessions over the next two months to get feedback from the community on a proposed behavioral health stabilization center, Lane County Government announced in a news release. Feedback gathered at the sessions will be logged anonymously...
klcc.org
Several apartments are going up, and up, near campus in Eugene
In the next 18 months, big, and tall, changes are coming to East 13th Avenue in Eugene. The area just west of the University of Oregon has three apartment buildings under construction. Much of the block west of the Duck Store is slated to become “Flock 13.” Six floors of...
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
nbc16.com
Bushnell University awarded $800-thousand grant for construction of Goodrich Hall Tower
EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday Bushnell University announced they received an $800-thousand grant from the M.J. Murdoc Charitable Trust. The grant will go towards the construction of the Goodrich Hall Tower. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a philanthropic organization supporting community-focused organizations in the Pacific Northwest and beyond...
kezi.com
Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
nbc16.com
PeaceHealth partners with new YMCA in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth have signed a 10-year contract to develop a suite of combined educational, wellness and health programming for youth, adults and families in the new Y facility on 24th Avenue and Hilyard Street. The $1.25-million dollar PeaceHealth partnership includes the naming...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of McKenzie River obstruction near Olallie boat launch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River about a quarter-mile downstream of the Olallie boat launch, the sheriff's office announced in a press release. A tree is down across the river, completely blocking the channel...
nbc16.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light work Thursday at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The traffic light system at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield will be deactivated and flaggers will be directing traffic the morning of Thursday, February 2, the City of Springfield announced in a Facebook post. The traffic lights at the intersection of 42nd Street and...
nbc16.com
Lane County 4-H offers 'Adulting 101' workshop for Lane County teens
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County 4-H is offering a seven-part workshop series for teens to learn essential skills for post-high school life, "Adulting 101." Registration is open to all Lane County youth ages 12-18. Teens do not need to be a 4-H member to participate. Registration is open...
nbc16.com
Increases in egg prices impacting local breakfast chain
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
nbc16.com
Food for Lane County fights hunger with grilled cheese
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Food For Lane County's 9th annual Grilled Cheese Experience is officially underway, running through the end of February. The yearly fundraising event has helped FFLC raise money to help people dealing with food insecurity, with two dollars from every purchase going to the food bank.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
hh-today.com
Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it
Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
nbc16.com
Meet the newest member of the Lane County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Bruno
Bruno is the newest member of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The five-year-old German Shepherd just passed his training courses, along with his partner Deputy Lukas Thomas. They’ll be hitting the streets Friday. K-9 Bruno joins two other units with the sheriff’s office. From tracking, to building searches,...
centraloregondaily.com
Police: Infant survives quadruple fatal Linn Co. crash involving 100 mph car
An 8-month old girl survived a two-car, quadruple fatal collision Monday in Linn County. Oregon State Police say the vehicle that caused the crash was reportedly going more than 100 mph. OSP said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 226 near Fish Hatchery Drive, a few miles east of...
kezi.com
Man’s life saved by bystanders, police after SUV overturns in canal, Albany police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- Quick action from bystanders and police helped save the life of a man who drove off the road and overturned into a canal Monday, the Albany Police Department said. According to the APD, officers responded to a reported rollover crash at Pacific Boulevard and Queen Avenue at...
klcc.org
University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute
An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
nbc16.com
