klcc.org

Several apartments are going up, and up, near campus in Eugene

In the next 18 months, big, and tall, changes are coming to East 13th Avenue in Eugene. The area just west of the University of Oregon has three apartment buildings under construction. Much of the block west of the Duck Store is slated to become “Flock 13.” Six floors of...
kezi.com

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
nbc16.com

Bushnell University awarded $800-thousand grant for construction of Goodrich Hall Tower

EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday Bushnell University announced they received an $800-thousand grant from the M.J. Murdoc Charitable Trust. The grant will go towards the construction of the Goodrich Hall Tower. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a philanthropic organization supporting community-focused organizations in the Pacific Northwest and beyond...
kezi.com

Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
nbc16.com

PeaceHealth partners with new YMCA in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth have signed a 10-year contract to develop a suite of combined educational, wellness and health programming for youth, adults and families in the new Y facility on 24th Avenue and Hilyard Street. The $1.25-million dollar PeaceHealth partnership includes the naming...
nbc16.com

Increases in egg prices impacting local breakfast chain

EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
nbc16.com

Food for Lane County fights hunger with grilled cheese

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Food For Lane County's 9th annual Grilled Cheese Experience is officially underway, running through the end of February. The yearly fundraising event has helped FFLC raise money to help people dealing with food insecurity, with two dollars from every purchase going to the food bank.
hh-today.com

Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it

Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
nbc16.com

Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
nbc16.com

Meet the newest member of the Lane County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Bruno

Bruno is the newest member of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The five-year-old German Shepherd just passed his training courses, along with his partner Deputy Lukas Thomas. They’ll be hitting the streets Friday. K-9 Bruno joins two other units with the sheriff’s office. From tracking, to building searches,...
klcc.org

University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute

An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
