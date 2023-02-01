ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Gunman in Washington subway shooting kills 1, hurts 3 others, police say

A man shot and killed a transit worker and hurt three other people in Washington, D.C., near a Metro station during Wednesday morning's commute, police said. A suspect was taken into custody.According to officials, transit riders helped subdue the suspect.The incident unfolded around 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said in a news conference. The suspect, who has not been named, was riding a Metro bus and "engaging" other passengers while "brandishing" a weapon, Benedict said. He eventually followed a passenger off the bus and shot at him, striking him in the legs.That passenger, Benedict said, has...
WASHINGTON, DC
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
People

D.C., Govt. Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Black Boy He Claimed Was Trying to Break into Cars

Karon Blake, 13, was remembered as ​​a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved football and fashion" More than three weeks after being accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake, a Washington D.C. government worker is expected to face a second-degree murder charge in connection with the killing, NBC Washington reports. The alleged gunman, who has been identified as 41-year-old Jason Lewis, a D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation employee, surrendered to police on Jan. 31, according to The Washington Post. He was reportedly placed on administrative leave. The man...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS News

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
MAGNOLIA, TX
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD

