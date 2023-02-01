Read full article on original website
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
1 person killed and 4 others injured in overnight shooting in Texas after more than 50 shots were fired
At least one person died and four others were injured in a shooting outside a Houston club early Sunday, authorities said.
D.C. Man Shot and Killed Karon Blake While the 13-Year-Old Yelled ‘I’m a Kid’: Police
The man who killed Karon Blake, 13, opened fire while the victim was repeatedly saying “I’m a kid” and “I am sorry,” according to cops in Washington D.C. Now Jason Michael Lewis, 41, is charged with second-degree murder. Lewis allegedly claimed that Blake, a stranger, ran toward him in the early morning hours of Jan. 7.
Gunman in Washington subway shooting kills 1, hurts 3 others, police say
A man shot and killed a transit worker and hurt three other people in Washington, D.C., near a Metro station during Wednesday morning's commute, police said. A suspect was taken into custody.According to officials, transit riders helped subdue the suspect.The incident unfolded around 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said in a news conference. The suspect, who has not been named, was riding a Metro bus and "engaging" other passengers while "brandishing" a weapon, Benedict said. He eventually followed a passenger off the bus and shot at him, striking him in the legs.That passenger, Benedict said, has...
Car wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a car in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Around 1:35 p.m., the suspect got out of a car and approached the victim, who was seated in their car in the 1200...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Boy, 13, shot dead by homeowner in Washington DC after he was 'seen breaking into a car'
Karon Blake, 13, of Washington DC, was fatally shot by an unidentified homeowner on January 7. The man claimed he heard noises outside his home when he allegedly confronted Blake.
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
D.C., Govt. Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Black Boy He Claimed Was Trying to Break into Cars
Karon Blake, 13, was remembered as a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved football and fashion" More than three weeks after being accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake, a Washington D.C. government worker is expected to face a second-degree murder charge in connection with the killing, NBC Washington reports. The alleged gunman, who has been identified as 41-year-old Jason Lewis, a D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation employee, surrendered to police on Jan. 31, according to The Washington Post. He was reportedly placed on administrative leave. The man...
'Sprayed with mace, burned with hot coffee, doused in urine and spit' | Union says WMATA is failing to protect workers, riders
WASHINGTON — A union representing transit and allied workers in the U.S. and Canada is blasting the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) for failing to provide better protection following the death of a metro worker Wednesday morning. The Metro employee, later identified as 64-year-old Robert Cunningham was one...
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Kanye West Under Police Investigation for Video of Him Grabbing Woman’s Cellphone
Kanye West is in trouble with the law after a video surfaced of him grabbing a woman’s cellphone. The Ventura County Sheriff’s office confirmed that Ye is under investigation for alleged battery after a video surfaced of the the artist taking the woman’s phone as she photographed him from inside her car and then throwing it into the street.
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
