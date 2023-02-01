I’m often surprised when I check packaging to see if it can be recycled. Once my wife got horses, the cats just started showing up in our barn and now a few have made it into our house. But I’m shocked when I look at the package for kitty litter and find the bags are not recyclable. Do the people at the factory know that most pet owners are ecologically minded? In looking into what can and can’t go in the recycling bins – both community and curbside, I’ve learned a few things. Here’s the YES/NO on common recycling questions:

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO