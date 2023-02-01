ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

abc12.com

43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
LENNON, MI
WNEM

Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
BURTON, MI
The Flint Journal

Man accused in Flint shooting considers plea

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting another person before leading police on a chase through Genesee County is considering a plea agreement offered by prosecutors. Calvin DeWayne Harper, 38, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a pre-trial hearing in which prosecutors in the case placed on the record a potential plea agreement.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement

Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects. Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement. Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
BAY CITY, MI

