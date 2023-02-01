Read full article on original website
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
WWMT
Grandmother seeking justice after she says her one-year-old grandson died after given meth
FLINT, Mich. - A one-year-old baby dies days after his grandmother says he was fed meth. This all happened back in December. The one-year-old named Cain was given meth according to his grandmother Gina Floria on December 19, 2022. “My son got a text from a friend of his saying...
No mythical creatures in Midland County: Police say woman was intoxicated when she called 911 over Chupacabra sighting
Police is Midland County have determined there is no mythological beast roaming around after a local woman called 911 and reported seeing a Chupacabra in her backyard earlier this week.
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
abc12.com
43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
WNEM
Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Vassar coach will not face jail or probation for home invasion, domestic violence charges
A former Vassar High School coach – Lawrence McGrandy who pleaded guilty last November to second-degree home invasion and domestic violence will not have to face any jail or probation time, as decided by Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhart on Tuesday, January 24. Letters were sent on his behalf...
Saginaw County man accused of drunkenly killing wife in ATV crash takes plea
SAGINAW, MI — On a fall evening in 2020, an ATV crash claimed the life of a Saginaw County woman and resulted in her husband being charged with drunkenly killing her. Free on bond months after his wife’s death, the charged widower could seemingly not avoid the pull of alcohol, as he faced a drunken driving charge after being pulled over by police.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
Man accused in Flint shooting considers plea
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting another person before leading police on a chase through Genesee County is considering a plea agreement offered by prosecutors. Calvin DeWayne Harper, 38, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a pre-trial hearing in which prosecutors in the case placed on the record a potential plea agreement.
abc12.com
Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement
Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects. Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement. Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects.
East Lansing police looking for man involved with break-in
According to the time and date on the video camera, the break in happened at 1:34 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled have been believed to be found.
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
