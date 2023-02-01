Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Tuesday’s game.
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The Milwaukee Bucks dispatch the Charlotte Hornets for their 5th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded another solid double-double to power the Milwaukee Bucks over the Charlotte Hornets.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes History In Bucks-Clippers Game On Thursday Night
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo added onto his MVP resume this season with a historic performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.
Bucks beat Hornets 124-115 for 5th consecutive victory
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton is making the most of his limited minutes as he works his way back from injuries that kept him from playing for much of the season. Middleton scored 18 points and sparked a third-quarter run that put the Milwaukee Bucks ahead for good as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.
NBA Top Five Performances Of The Day, Feb. 2: Giannis In Company With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar After Leading Comeback Against Clippers
Antetokounmpo had 54 points and 18 rebounds to lead Bucks
“It's just a testament to our team” - Ayo Dosunmu steps up as big guns fall silent in Chicago Bulls' win over the Charlotte Hornets
Young guard Ayo Dosunmu led the Chicago Bulls past the Charlotte Hornets, despite the subpar performance of their top players.
"I never thought I was going to score 50 in the NBA when I got drafted" - Giannis continues his incredible streak with another scoring masterpiece
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains in awe of his recent play, considering he never even thought he could score 50 in an NBA game.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
Yardbarker
RJ Barrett Scores 30, Leads Knicks To Narrow Win vs. Heat
On the Thursday night NBA slate, the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 106-104 after RJ Barrett bounced back from a late benching with 30 points. Isaiah Hartenstein made three big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minutes. Barrett played about five minutes in the...
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Bucks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. Is this the year of the Clippers? With the Western Conference up for grabs two weeks until All-Star Weekend, the Clips are sitting in 4th place with a (29-25) record and just 7.5 games out of first place. They are two games back of the rising Sacramento Kings for first in the division. LA is coming off a huge come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls that has pretty much left that team in disarray.
Hornets And Bucks Injury Reports
The Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.
Home game preview, injury report: Chicago Bulls cannot slip vs. Charlotte Hornets again
The Hornets beat the Bulls 111-96 in their last meeting on January 26.
Comments / 0