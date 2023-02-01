ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WausauPilot

Bucks beat Hornets 124-115 for 5th consecutive victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton is making the most of his limited minutes as he works his way back from injuries that kept him from playing for much of the season. Middleton scored 18 points and sparked a third-quarter run that put the Milwaukee Bucks ahead for good as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

RJ Barrett Scores 30, Leads Knicks To Narrow Win vs. Heat

On the Thursday night NBA slate, the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 106-104 after RJ Barrett bounced back from a late benching with 30 points. Isaiah Hartenstein made three big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minutes. Barrett played about five minutes in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Bucks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. Is this the year of the Clippers? With the Western Conference up for grabs two weeks until All-Star Weekend, the Clips are sitting in 4th place with a (29-25) record and just 7.5 games out of first place. They are two games back of the rising Sacramento Kings for first in the division. LA is coming off a huge come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls that has pretty much left that team in disarray.
MILWAUKEE, WI

