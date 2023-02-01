Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
Possible Ava Wood Phishing Scam Related To Fundraising
Syracuse NY – Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has received reports that a possible phishing scam related to fundraising money for the family of Ava Wood, Ava was the victim of murder suicide from Baldwinsville NY. We ask the community to please be aware of these phishing scams. If...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Clothing Co. raising money for the Torres-Ortiz family
(WSYR-TV) — All of Central New York was shaken by the senseless killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz earlier this month. Taylor Sourwine, Brexialee’s former third grade teacher at Seymour Dual Language Academy, knew Brexialee well and has been determined to make a difference ever since the news broke.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Crunch to hold donation drive for local students in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Crunch are partnering with Cryomech, a Syracuse-based cryorefrigeration company, to hold a clothing and necessities drive supporting Rise Above Poverty when the team hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Rise Above Poverty provides toiletries, deodorant, socks, underwear, winter...
Syracuse.com
Mom delivers her baby in passenger seat of a car in LaFayette: ‘It happened so fast’
LaFayette, NY — Katy Curtis’ contractions were about 10 minutes apart Friday, so she and her husband figured they had time to get to the doctor’s office. As they drove down LaFayette Road, Katy’s water broke. Stefan pulled over and called 911. Katy was sitting in...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse man charged with shaking baby, leaving him brain damaged, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Syracuse man was arrested after police say he shook a baby boy, giving him brain damage. Tyshawn Keene shook the eight-month-old baby boy between Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 at his home at 132 Wood Ave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
syracuse.com
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Stacie
This three-year-old bulldog mix came to the shelter when her owner was unable to care for her. She’s a grunting, wiggling, sixty-pound love bomb, and when you meet her, it’s guaranteed you’ll smile. Stacie’s very patient and takes treats very gently. Stacie would make a loving...
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: CNY Family Bike Giveaway
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Every year for the past 26 years, just before Christmas, the central new york family bike giveaway has been supplying children with the opportunity to enjoy bike ownership.
cnycentral.com
Auburn Superintendent breaks down what goes into deciding on schools closing
Syracuse, N.Y. — For students, it's always a good feeling to know there is no need to wake up early for school, and for teachers who get an extra day off of work. The Auburn schools superintendent explained what goes into the decision to close. “My main concern is...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
cnycentral.com
CNY SPCA reminds pet parents to keep their pets safe and warm as temperatures plunge
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Central New York SPCA are reminding people to make sure their pets stay safe and warm as temperatures dip below zero this weekend. They suggest following these cold weather safety tips for pets:. Stay inside: Cats and dogs should be kept inside during...
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
waer.org
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse PBA contract comes with wage raises, new work schedules, council still discussing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Common Council pushed the discussion of a tentative contract agreement for the Syracuse Police Department to next week. The contract has a few key changes in it, including adjustments to salary and adjustments that will give patrol officers more days off in a year.
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Comments / 0