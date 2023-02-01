The principal for Bastrop’s new elementary school was recently announced, and the leader will be a familiar face. In 2022, Bastrop Independent School District officially named two elementary schools that will open in August 2023 – Colony Oaks in Bastrop and Camino Real in Cedar Creek. Kristi Kisamore, who’s served as the principal of Bastrop Intermediate School since 2020, will serve in the same role at Colony Oaks. Kisamore is elated to return to her roots at the elementary grade levels, having started her career in academia as a kindergarten teacher. “At first, I didn’t think I’d apply because Bastrop Intermediate is my ...

