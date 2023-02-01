Read full article on original website
Guerrero performs in All-Region Honor Band
Yahaira Guerrero (left), a member of the Schulenburg ISD band, performed on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Region 18/26 All-Region Honor Band concert in Bastrop. “Way to represent the Schulenburg band program,” Justin Bartlett, SISD band director, said.
Leader chosen for new school
The principal for Bastrop’s new elementary school was recently announced, and the leader will be a familiar face. In 2022, Bastrop Independent School District officially named two elementary schools that will open in August 2023 – Colony Oaks in Bastrop and Camino Real in Cedar Creek. Kristi Kisamore, who’s served as the principal of Bastrop Intermediate School since 2020, will serve in the same role at Colony Oaks. Kisamore is elated to return to her roots at the elementary grade levels, having started her career in academia as a kindergarten teacher. “At first, I didn’t think I’d apply because Bastrop Intermediate is my ...
Local K. of C. free throw contest winners
Schulenburg Knights of Columbus Council 2902 hosted the local level of the K. of C. Free Throw Championships on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Schulenburg ISD Gym with 45 youngsters participating. Winners were: (front, from left) Olivia Hammack, 9-year-old girls’ division; Brynn Bubela, 10-year-old girls’ division; William Herzik, 10-year-old boys’ division; Ellie Hammack, 11-year-old girls’ division;…
Mayor Kocian signs proclamation designating Catholic Schools Week
The week of Jan. 29 has been designated as Catholic Schools Week in Schulenburg through a proclamation signed by Mayor Elaine Kocian. The proclamation reads as follows: “WHEREAS, America’s Catholic schools are internationally acclaimed for their faith formation and academic excellence, providing students more than a scholastic education; “WHEREAS, Catholic schools ensure a broad, value-added…
Bulletin Board
Schulenburg Volunteer Fire Department Stew Supper The Schulenburg VFD will serve a boneless beef stew supper on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the KC Hall. Cost is $12 each for the drive-thru-only plates. Deadline to buy tickets was Monday, Jan. 30. Only a limited amount of tickets will be sold at the hall. St. Rose of Lima Catholic School Gala The St. Rose gala,“Denim &…
Lady Horns fall to Ganado, Weimar
Two losses last week by a combined eight points dropped the Lady Horns into fourth place in District 28-2A. Schulenburg, with a 13-17 season record through Jan. 27, closes out the regular season against Bloomington (Jan. 31), Shiner (Feb. 3), and Flatonia (Feb. 7). Weimar, just a half-game behind the Lady Horns in the standings, finishes up with Louise and Ganado before an open date. At home…
School districts closed Thursday
Students from at least three local school districts will get one more day off from school. Bastrop, Elgin and McDade independent school districts announced that classes are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 2. The announcements came early Wednesday afternoon. "Due to power outages and damage caused by the storm, and to...
4-H’ers judge livestock at Nueces County contest
Eight Fayette County 4-H members competed in the Nueces County Livestock Judging Contest on Friday, Jan. 20. The Fayette County 4-H junior team won first overall. Team members were Alexis Berckenhoff, Kaisley Janecka and Adalyn Carrales, all members of the Flatonia 4-H, and Tate Fritsch of the Fayetteville 4-. Individually, in the junior division, Alexis Berckenhoff was the high point winner,…
Sr. Connections: A gathering place for active seniors
Senior Connections was blessed on Jan. 26 when a group of Fayette Savings Bank managers came present a $500 contribution. Jennifer Moring, FSB manager in Weimar and also a Senior Connections board member, initiated the process. She was accompanied by Cheryl Brossmann, FSB manager in Schulenburg who leads the FSB bingo callers at the Center once a month, and Jyl Stavinoha is the FSB manager in…
Horns add pair of district wins
With two district wins by a combined 40 points last week solidified the Shorthorns’ hold on second place in 28-2A. Schulenburg, at 19-6 on the season through Jan. 27, pulled away from Ganado at SHS Gym last Tuesday with a 23-point second quarter to lead 41-24 at halftime. The Indians trailed by 15 through three periods before the Horns surged to a 25-point advantage three minutes into the final…
Horns fly past two 28-2A foes
Tyler Ryba soars to the basket in the first quarter of the Shorthorns’ 17-point win over Ganado last Tuesday. He was one of five Horns who scored in double figures. Even though Ryba missed most of Friday’s game with an injury, Schulenburg downed Weimar by 23 points. For more, see SPORTS. Sticker Photo By Darrell Vyvjala.
Shorthorn News
Daily – Fat-free chocolate, 1% white or lactose/fat-free milk. •Thursday, Feb. 2 – Banana bread, pineapple, grapes. •Friday, Feb. 3 – Chicken-n-waffle sandwich, pears, paradise punch juice. •Monday, Feb. 6 – Mini waffles, cherry applesauce, mangos. •Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Breakfast pizza, peaches, very berry juice....
Bishop donates vehicle to And Then A New Day
The end of the year is an incredibly important time for And Then A New Day, because as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, And Then is able accept monetary or nonmonetary donations from the public. This past giving season, And Then accepted its first, large nonmonetary donation. Bill Bishop of La Grange came to And Then to inquire about donating a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle in his possession. With plans to…
Laredo man arrested for graffiti at St. Rose
The north wall of a building at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, shown above from Baumgarten Street, was painted with graffiti the night of Saturday, Jan. 28 or in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the Schulenburg Police Department. The SPD used social media to ask the public for help to identify the person or persons responsible. Through leads on social media, the SPD…
Updated: Winter Storm and City Facilities Information Jan. 30 – Feb. 1
The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning for the Hill Country and Travis and Williamson counties has been extended through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. There is a chance of total ice accumulation of 0.5-0.75 inches through Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions are possible. Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing throughout the event. With overnight lows expected to be just below or close to freezing throughout the week. Windchills are expected to remain below 33 degrees through Wednesday midday.
Commissioner Brossmann reviews work in Precinct 4 during 2022
Fayette County Commissioner Drew Brossmann provided the following review of last year in Precinct 4: “For the year 2022, we were able to rework 8.25 miles of road. That means hauled out with base material, ground up, laid down, and two shots of chip seal. We also seal coated 5.7 miles of road. Our road miles are a little less than last year and that was because of the overwhelming price increases…
Ice chills Bastrop County with outages, damage
Dangerous travel conditions and power outages have effectively frozen life for many Bastrop County residents. Closures and emergency updates were provided by local cities, school districts and electricity providers Wednesday, Feb. 1. Many services and local operations have paused amid freezing rain, sleet and other other winter weather that swept through the area. Freezing temperatures are expected to continue into the overnight hours.
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
Boil water notice in effect for Travis County District 10 customers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:. Travis County Water District 10 issued a boil water notice Thursday as Austin Energy crews work to restore power at two pump stations. Austin Energy is actively repairing a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. The Wakefield Pump Station is also without power. Customers...
