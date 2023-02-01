Read full article on original website
Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont
Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
Battle for first place headlines Game of the Week
Will Wellsville sweep the season series or will the home-standing Blue Devils get back on the right track?
Signing Day in the Valley: Complete list of local athletes college commitments
February 1st is National Signing Day with dozens of local student athletes making their college commitments
Martins Ferry stops Shadyside in snug affair
Martins Ferry edged Shadyside 70-62 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Shadyside showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-17 advantage over Martins Ferry as the first quarter ended.
Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville
Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
St. Clairsville outduels Glen Dale John Marshall in competitive clash
St. Clairsville knocked off Glen Dale John Marshall 79-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall played in a 92-78 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Alliance Marlington unloads on Alliance
Alliance Marlington recorded a big victory over Alliance 77-49 in Ohio girls basketball action on February 1. Last season, Alliance Marlington and Alliance squared off with January 22, 2022 at Alliance High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
Convoy Crestview overcomes Celina's lead to earn win
Celina tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Convoy Crestview rebounded for a 56-27 victory on Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Celina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Pair of Lowellville stars sign to play at Youngstown State
Vinny Ballone and Brady Bunofsky took part in National Signing Day on Wednesday at the high school
Malvern mollywopps East Canton
The force was strong for Malvern as it pierced East Canton during Tuesday's 72-47 thumping in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Malvern opened with a 21-7 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.
South Range sending four to the next level on signing day
Football standout Shane Lindstrom will continue his career at Ohio Dominican.
Matchup of local football state champions canceled
The South Range Athletic Department has announced that the recently scheduled football matchups with Canfield in 2023 and 2024 will not take place.
Brookfield flies high over Leavittsburg LaBrae
Brookfield's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Leavittsburg LaBrae 81-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. The last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Brookfield played in a 76-68 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
ysusports.com
Penguins Announce February Signees
Youngstown State Head Football Coach Doug Phillips announced the signees for the Penguins' class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon. Below is a list of who has signed to join the YSU program:. Vinny Ballone. Athlete. 6-5, 200. Lowellville High School. Lowellville, Ohio. High School: First-team All-Ohio Division VII selection…was named...
Girard standout football player set to play in college ranks
Bengala played in six games for the Indians this past season before getting hurt, throwing for 1,318 yards with 11 touchdowns
Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official
A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
