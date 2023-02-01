Read full article on original website
SHS prom royalty named
The Schulenburg High School prom was held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Rockin W Barn. Prom royalty were: LEFT PHOTO – Prom King Misael Cortez and Prom Queen Mackenzie Kunschick. RIGHT PHOTO – Prom Duke Bryce Stoever and Prom Duchess Meredith Magliolo.
‘We Are Arts!’ exhibit to open Feb. 4 at ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg
Arts for Rural Texas will host a reception celebrating the creative voices of its talented teachers and staff from the past 20 years at a reception on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg. As ARTS rolls into its 20th year of service, 2023 will be filled with multiple celebrations with the theme of “We Are Arts!” This opening event presents artwork by the…
4-H’ers judge livestock at Karnes County contest
Thirteen Fayette County 4-H members competed in the Karnes County Livestock Judging Contest on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Fayette County 4-H Junior Maroon Team won first overall. Team members were Kaisley Janecka of the Flatonia 4-H, Rheagan Karisch of the Pure Country 4-H, Crockett Guenther of the Schulenburg 4-H and Julia Melton of the La Grange 4-H. Individually, Kaisley Janecka was fourth high…
Bulletin Board
Schulenburg Volunteer Fire Department Stew Supper The Schulenburg VFD will serve a boneless beef stew supper on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the KC Hall. Cost is $12 each for the drive-thru-only plates. Deadline to buy tickets was Monday, Jan. 30. Only a limited amount of tickets will be sold at the hall. St. Rose of Lima Catholic School Gala The St. Rose gala,“Denim &…
Local K. of C. free throw contest winners
Schulenburg Knights of Columbus Council 2902 hosted the local level of the K. of C. Free Throw Championships on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Schulenburg ISD Gym with 45 youngsters participating. Winners were: (front, from left) Olivia Hammack, 9-year-old girls’ division; Brynn Bubela, 10-year-old girls’ division; William Herzik, 10-year-old boys’ division; Ellie Hammack, 11-year-old girls’ division;…
Mayor Kocian signs proclamation designating Catholic Schools Week
The week of Jan. 29 has been designated as Catholic Schools Week in Schulenburg through a proclamation signed by Mayor Elaine Kocian. The proclamation reads as follows: “WHEREAS, America’s Catholic schools are internationally acclaimed for their faith formation and academic excellence, providing students more than a scholastic education; “WHEREAS, Catholic schools ensure a broad, value-added…
Lady Horns fall to Ganado, Weimar
Two losses last week by a combined eight points dropped the Lady Horns into fourth place in District 28-2A. Schulenburg, with a 13-17 season record through Jan. 27, closes out the regular season against Bloomington (Jan. 31), Shiner (Feb. 3), and Flatonia (Feb. 7). Weimar, just a half-game behind the Lady Horns in the standings, finishes up with Louise and Ganado before an open date. At home…
RNNG to meet at Kreische Brewery/Monument Hill sites
The Rural Non-profit Networking Group (RNNG) invites all non-profit staff and volunteers to join its next gathering on Wednesday, Feb. 8 beginning at 10 a.m. This month, the gathering will be hosted by Kreische Brewery & Monument Hill State Historic Sites at the Visitors Center, 414 TX-92 Spur, La Grange. Gavin Miculka, assistant sites manager, and Marsha Hendrix, sites manager, will…
Historical Commission office now at Founders’ Park
The Founders’ Park located on the Courthouse square in La Grange is a small “pocket” park located next to the Fayette County Clerk’s office and it is the new location for the Fayette County Historical Commission. Land was donated by Patsy Creed for the park which was dedicated in September 2012. The donation was made in order for a small park to be created across from the Courthouse to honor and…
Horns add pair of district wins
With two district wins by a combined 40 points last week solidified the Shorthorns’ hold on second place in 28-2A. Schulenburg, at 19-6 on the season through Jan. 27, pulled away from Ganado at SHS Gym last Tuesday with a 23-point second quarter to lead 41-24 at halftime. The Indians trailed by 15 through three periods before the Horns surged to a 25-point advantage three minutes into the final…
Sr. Connections: A gathering place for active seniors
Senior Connections was blessed on Jan. 26 when a group of Fayette Savings Bank managers came present a $500 contribution. Jennifer Moring, FSB manager in Weimar and also a Senior Connections board member, initiated the process. She was accompanied by Cheryl Brossmann, FSB manager in Schulenburg who leads the FSB bingo callers at the Center once a month, and Jyl Stavinoha is the FSB manager in…
Bishop donates vehicle to And Then A New Day
The end of the year is an incredibly important time for And Then A New Day, because as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, And Then is able accept monetary or nonmonetary donations from the public. This past giving season, And Then accepted its first, large nonmonetary donation. Bill Bishop of La Grange came to And Then to inquire about donating a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle in his possession. With plans to…
Anna Lee Harabis
Anna Lee Harabis, 90, of Shiner, went to meet Jesus Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Anna Lee was born Sept. 14, 1932, to Julius and Minnie Lorfing Mache and was the youngest of 10 children all raised on a farm in Schulenburg. She was a member of Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Shiner where she had been very active through the years and had served as its Teller.
Shorthorn News
Daily – Fat-free chocolate, 1% white or lactose/fat-free milk. •Thursday, Feb. 2 – Banana bread, pineapple, grapes. •Friday, Feb. 3 – Chicken-n-waffle sandwich, pears, paradise punch juice. •Monday, Feb. 6 – Mini waffles, cherry applesauce, mangos. •Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Breakfast pizza, peaches, very berry juice....
State Capital HIGHLIGHTS
Lawmakers push $15K teacher raises A group of House Democrats is proposing a $15,000 raise for the state’s teachers and a 25% raise for other state employees by using some of the state’s record budget surplus. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, announced the bill last week and was joined by Democratic legislators and teachers, the Austin American-Statesman reported. “This moment demands bold…
Police Report
Schulenburg Police Chief Troy Brenek reports that officers responded to 74 calls for service and five reportable incidents were investigated during the week of Jan. 21-27. Included were: one burglary of a vehicle, one aggravated assault arrest, one towed vehicle, one assist agency, and one inquest. •Jan. 22 – Officer Kalina responded to the Regency Nursing Center on a burglary of a vehicle. …
