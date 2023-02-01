ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

wach.com

Soaring egg prices force local businesses to make difficult adjustments

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Skyrocketing grocery prices continue to affect families all across the state and country. And the item that has jumped the most, is the cost of eggs. Shelby Spencer like several everyday shoppers, was shocked at the spike in food prices recently, especially eggs. Eggs are...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Record breaking number of layoffs, job cuts reported in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Layoffs are on the rise across the United States. According to a report from employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas that was released Thursday, U.S. companies announced around 103,000 job cuts in January marking the worst January since the Great Recession in 2009. The report shows...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 additional closures nationwide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bed Bath & Beyond has announced its closing 87 more stores nationwide. This adds to the 150 closures the retailer announced last August. The new closures include five buy-buy-baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics. Last week, the company warned...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Subway adding meat slicers to every shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant. Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers. Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Eight students sickened by gummy edibles at Richland One school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple students at CA Johnson High School were transported to the hospital Wednesday after eating gummy edibles, according to Richland School District One. Eight C.A. Johnson High School students got sick at school Wednesday after eating gummy edibles, according to Richland One Spokesperson Karen York. Two...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Some southeast Columbia residents worried about speeding drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some residents of southeast Columbia are finally getting answers after years of concerns about speeding drivers on their street. Bill Cook is frustrated with speeding drivers coming down his road. He lives on Patricia Drive, just off of Leesburg Road in Columbia. He says in the past couple of months, drivers have been flying down the road.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications

School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents concerned over flooded road

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some frustrated residents in Richland County are searching for answers for what they call an inaccessible road, which they believe is a safety hazard. Dorthey Metze has been living on Lilton Road for over 20 years. She says in the past few years the road’s conditions have worsened due to flooding. With recent rain, standing water has increased her concern for her safety and that of her neighbors.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Colony Apartments evacuation enters second month with an uncertain future

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night marks five weeks since the Colony Apartments were evacuated, and it’s unclear what the next five weeks may bring. As of the morning of Jan. 31, the Columbia Richland Fire Department confirmed 290 out of the 300 units at the complex have been cleared for habitation. A spokesperson for the department said evaluations of the units are continuing.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Almost 26 lost hours: Kershaw Co. school busing routinely cost some special ed students

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Some of Kershaw County’s special education bus riders had their instructional time cut short by almost 26 hours this fall. School district data shows that from early August through late November, the district’s school bus system regularly delivered special education students late to and removed them early from Lugoff Elementary School.
WIS-TV

West Columbia shares monthly police activity data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data. The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges

Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
SUMMERTON, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

