wach.com
Soaring egg prices force local businesses to make difficult adjustments
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Skyrocketing grocery prices continue to affect families all across the state and country. And the item that has jumped the most, is the cost of eggs. Shelby Spencer like several everyday shoppers, was shocked at the spike in food prices recently, especially eggs. Eggs are...
abccolumbia.com
Record breaking number of layoffs, job cuts reported in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Layoffs are on the rise across the United States. According to a report from employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas that was released Thursday, U.S. companies announced around 103,000 job cuts in January marking the worst January since the Great Recession in 2009. The report shows...
abccolumbia.com
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 additional closures nationwide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bed Bath & Beyond has announced its closing 87 more stores nationwide. This adds to the 150 closures the retailer announced last August. The new closures include five buy-buy-baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics. Last week, the company warned...
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
3 hospitalized after reported ammonia leak at Sumter meat processing plant
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County emergency officials say three of 12 people who were reportedly exposed to an ammonia leak at a South Carolina meat processing plant have been taken to an area hospital for treatment. According to a spokesperson for Sumter Fire, crews were called to the...
wach.com
Crisis at the Colony Apartments: Management company facing federal deadline, city fines
COLUMBIA, SC — Two days after Christmas more than three hundred people including children, seniors, and expecting mothers were pulled from their homes at the Colony apartments and sent to hotels across the city. Since then, Columbia- Richland Fire Marshals, city water officials, and Columbia leaders have been working...
abccolumbia.com
Subway adding meat slicers to every shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant. Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers. Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a...
wach.com
Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
Eight students sickened by gummy edibles at Richland One school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple students at CA Johnson High School were transported to the hospital Wednesday after eating gummy edibles, according to Richland School District One. Eight C.A. Johnson High School students got sick at school Wednesday after eating gummy edibles, according to Richland One Spokesperson Karen York. Two...
Some southeast Columbia residents worried about speeding drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some residents of southeast Columbia are finally getting answers after years of concerns about speeding drivers on their street. Bill Cook is frustrated with speeding drivers coming down his road. He lives on Patricia Drive, just off of Leesburg Road in Columbia. He says in the past couple of months, drivers have been flying down the road.
carolinapanorama.com
Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications
School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
Residents concerned over flooded road
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some frustrated residents in Richland County are searching for answers for what they call an inaccessible road, which they believe is a safety hazard. Dorthey Metze has been living on Lilton Road for over 20 years. She says in the past few years the road’s conditions have worsened due to flooding. With recent rain, standing water has increased her concern for her safety and that of her neighbors.
WIS-TV
Colony Apartments evacuation enters second month with an uncertain future
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night marks five weeks since the Colony Apartments were evacuated, and it’s unclear what the next five weeks may bring. As of the morning of Jan. 31, the Columbia Richland Fire Department confirmed 290 out of the 300 units at the complex have been cleared for habitation. A spokesperson for the department said evaluations of the units are continuing.
Major retail store closed another location in South Carolina
A popular retail store chain recently closed another one of its South Carolina store locations. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Gap store located at the Columbiana Centre Mall in Columbia closed permanently on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
WIS-TV
Almost 26 lost hours: Kershaw Co. school busing routinely cost some special ed students
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Some of Kershaw County’s special education bus riders had their instructional time cut short by almost 26 hours this fall. School district data shows that from early August through late November, the district’s school bus system regularly delivered special education students late to and removed them early from Lugoff Elementary School.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District Offering Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents with children in the Orangeburg County School District looking for ways to help prepare their children for college, will be glad to know that the district is hosting open enrollment for several programs that do just that. Enrollment for Orangeburg Advance College, as well as...
WIS-TV
West Columbia shares monthly police activity data
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data. The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.
manninglive.com
Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges
Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
WIS-TV
Columbia leaders hold closed-door meeting with representatives from Colony Apartments’ ownership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia leaders were face to face with representatives from the highly- scrutinized Monroe Group on Wednesday. It’s unclear what was discussed or if any agreements have been made. The Monroe Group owns the Colony Apartments, a federally subsidized complex that the city evacuated in late...
WIS-TV
Residents say busted septic tank is spilling raw sewage into homes
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in a West Columbia community are dealing with a very nasty problem. Residents tell WIS a busted septic tank is sending raw sewage into their homes. Neveyan Dillard says she came home on Christmas Day to her home on Andrea Court in West...
