ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Canton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont

Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
SUGARCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton comes to play in easy win over Minerva

Carrollton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Minerva during a 53-15 beating for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva squared off with January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Salem severs Beloit West Branch's hopes

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Salem still prevailed 43-29 against Beloit West Branch in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Salem and Beloit West Branch played in a 44-39 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
SALEM, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville

Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
BARNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Brookfield flies high over Leavittsburg LaBrae

Brookfield's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Leavittsburg LaBrae 81-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. The last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Brookfield played in a 76-68 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
richlandsource.com

Convoy Crestview overcomes Celina's lead to earn win

Celina tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Convoy Crestview rebounded for a 56-27 victory on Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Celina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
CELINA, OH
ubspectrum.com

Men’s basketball matches highest loss total since 2016-17

UB men’s basketball dropped to 10-12 (4-5 MAC) with a 81-64 home loss to Akron (16-6, 8-1 MAC) on Tuesday night. The Bulls haven’t lost more than 12 games since the 2016-17 season, when the team went 17-15 (11-7 MAC). UB has nine regular season games remaining in 2023.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy