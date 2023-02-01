ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

richlandsource.com

Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Hannibal River takes victory lap past Woodsfield Monroe Central

Hannibal River showed it had the juice to douse Woodsfield Monroe Central in a points barrage during a 61-41 win in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. The last time Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 40-30 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
HANNIBAL, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Park Wins 22nd Straight Over Brooke

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In what will be their only regular season meeting of the year Wheeling Park downed Brooke 84-52, for their 22nd straight win in the series. For the first time in the 47-year history of this rivalry there is not a home and home meeting. Aidan Davis paced Park with a game-high 31, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local Athletes Sign To Continue Careers In College

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Several local athletes signed Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers in college. Wheeling Park – Brett Phillips – Frostburg State, Will James – Wheeling, Charlie Disaia – Glenville State, and Mike Hogan – Glenville State Bellaire – Ray Ray Pettigrew – University of Findlay Wheeling Central – Paxton Marling – […]
WHEELING, WV
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Caldwell handles stress test to best Sarahsville Shenandoah

Caldwell swapped jabs before dispatching Sarahsville Shenandoah 60-52 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off with December 14, 2021 at Caldwell High School last season. For more, click here.
CALDWELL, OH
richlandsource.com

Malvern mollywopps East Canton

The force was strong for Malvern as it pierced East Canton during Tuesday's 72-47 thumping in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Malvern opened with a 21-7 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.
EAST CANTON, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Parkersburg, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Wirt County High School basketball team will have a game with Parkersburg Catholic High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
MARIETTA, OH
WTOV 9

Former Canadian Confectionary in Steubenville being razed

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The former Canadian Confectionary on South Fourth Street in Steubenville is being demolished this week. City officials said there are very preliminary plans on file for a new property owner to build a new small market and apartments on the site. The concept is in the pre-application phase for city permits.
STEUBENVILLE, OH

