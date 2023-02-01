Read full article on original website
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
Zanesville Maysville delivers smashing punch to stump Duncan Falls Philo
Zanesville Maysville delivered all the smoke to disorient Duncan Falls Philo and flew away with a 78-41 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Zanesville Maysville opened with a 24-12 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.
Hannibal River takes victory lap past Woodsfield Monroe Central
Hannibal River showed it had the juice to douse Woodsfield Monroe Central in a points barrage during a 61-41 win in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. The last time Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 40-30 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
Park Wins 22nd Straight Over Brooke
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In what will be their only regular season meeting of the year Wheeling Park downed Brooke 84-52, for their 22nd straight win in the series. For the first time in the 47-year history of this rivalry there is not a home and home meeting. Aidan Davis paced Park with a game-high 31, […]
St. Clairsville outduels Glen Dale John Marshall in competitive clash
St. Clairsville knocked off Glen Dale John Marshall 79-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall played in a 92-78 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Local Athletes Sign To Continue Careers In College
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Several local athletes signed Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers in college. Wheeling Park – Brett Phillips – Frostburg State, Will James – Wheeling, Charlie Disaia – Glenville State, and Mike Hogan – Glenville State Bellaire – Ray Ray Pettigrew – University of Findlay Wheeling Central – Paxton Marling – […]
Cadiz Harrison Central designs winning blueprint against East Liverpool
Cadiz Harrison Central stretched out and finally snapped East Liverpool to earn a 71-57 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Last season, East Liverpool and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with February 2, 2022 at East Liverpool High School last season. For more, click here.
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
Caldwell handles stress test to best Sarahsville Shenandoah
Caldwell swapped jabs before dispatching Sarahsville Shenandoah 60-52 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off with December 14, 2021 at Caldwell High School last season. For more, click here.
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Malvern mollywopps East Canton
The force was strong for Malvern as it pierced East Canton during Tuesday's 72-47 thumping in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Malvern opened with a 21-7 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.
Parkersburg, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Former WVU player indicted for rape in Ohio
A Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges.
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past to celebrate their 40 years of business here […]
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
Former Canadian Confectionary in Steubenville being razed
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The former Canadian Confectionary on South Fourth Street in Steubenville is being demolished this week. City officials said there are very preliminary plans on file for a new property owner to build a new small market and apartments on the site. The concept is in the pre-application phase for city permits.
