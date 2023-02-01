Read full article on original website
Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism
(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
Missourinet
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
KMBC.com
Employers in Missouri begin changing rules as recreational marijuana becomes available in Missouri soon
With recreational marijuana sales in Missouri beginning as soon as Friday, an employment attorney said some companies are changing their rules about the drug to reflect its legality. However, Jake Miller said you can still get fired for using marijuana at work or being under the influence of it on...
stlpublicradio.org
Baringer sounds off on legislation around St. Louis’ crime-fighting abilities
State Rep. Donna Baringer is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where she talked about legislation around St. Louis’ ability to fight crime. Baringer is a Democrat who represents Missouri’s 82nd District. After redistricting, that district takes in a number of neighborhoods in southwest St. Louis. Here’s what...
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
White County issues temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining order is on the books against Illinois' gun ban. A White County judge issued a ruling Thursday temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban on certain semi-automatic weapons and magazine capacities against 1,690 plaintiffs in the case. Among those named in the case brought by attorney Thomas DeVore are former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who ran for governor against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, and state Reps. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City. ...
kcur.org
Missouri is ready to execute Leonard Taylor next week. He may be innocent
Leonard Taylor, a Missouri inmate on death row, is set to be executed by the state Feb. 7. Taylor was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three kids in St. Louis almost 20 years ago. But Taylor says he wasn’t in Missouri when the killings took place. “The...
Law officers say legal use of recreational marijuana won't change their tactics
Recreational marijuana will be available at some shops beginning Friday in Missouri and law enforcement says they won't change their tactics.
Missouri Senate debates Parents’ Bill of Rights
By the end of the day Wednesday, the legislation known as the "Parents' Bill of Rights" could be one step closer to the governor's desk. The post Missouri Senate debates Parents’ Bill of Rights appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lawmaker says state police should ‘hold off’ enforcing Illinois’ gun ban while challenges play out
(The Center Square) – With few details made public about enforcement efforts taken by the Illinois State Police over Illinois’ gun ban, some are saying the law enforcement agency should hold off until the courts deal with the legal challenges. After the Illinois legislature approved the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the law on Jan. 10. ...
DA is ready to charge people, businesses for Delta-8 THC
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said that when law enforcement officers bring him evidence of Delta 8 THC crimes, he is ready to file charges when appropriate.
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Opioid overdoses continue to grow in Missouri
Drug overdose deaths have been on the rise in Missouri since 2018, according to data on the Missouri Health and Senior Service website. The post Opioid overdoses continue to grow in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts
A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD
Psilocybin, other psychoactive drugs showing promise in treatments, with FDA approval likely within two years
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Missouri has 13,000 kids in foster care. Experts say the system needs to be rebuilt
What happens to the 13,000 children who end up in the Missouri foster care system — and how can that system be improved? Experts say that before the system is reformed, it needs to be rebuilt with better funding and staffing.
When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves
This article was republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News). MILLSTADT, Ill. — It was a late Friday afternoon when a team of men approached a tiny pink casket. One wiped his brow. Another stepped away to smoke a cigarette. Then, with calloused hands, they gently lowered the child’s body into the ground. Earlier that day, […] The post When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
