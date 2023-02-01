Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont
Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville delivers smashing punch to stump Duncan Falls Philo
Zanesville Maysville delivered all the smoke to disorient Duncan Falls Philo and flew away with a 78-41 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Zanesville Maysville opened with a 24-12 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Lancaster Fisher Catholic weathers scare to dispatch Sugar Grove Berne Union
Lancaster Fisher Catholic eventually plied victory away from Sugar Grove Berne Union 34-27 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off with January 13, 2022 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville
Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville
Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past to celebrate their 40 years of business here […]
richlandsource.com
NFL player on Super Bowl team indicted in Ohio rape, kidnapping case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden today announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
Reward offered for info on Ohio arson fire
The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was deliberately set.
WTAP
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
WTRF
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
Ohio Valley solar power plant could bring in $900,000 a year
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County. Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward. Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee […]
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
WTOV 9
They're tearing things down to build them back up in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners met on Wednesday, and one topic on their agenda was the bids for the demolition grant for the county. That $500,000 of state funding will help removed 24 dilapidated structures in the county to make room for some new developments and bring in economic growth.
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
wchstv.com
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
WHO reveals answer to this question: Is the pandemic over?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The World Health Organization has decided that COVID is still a global health emergency. But they say 90% of the world has achieved some immunity. People have either been vaccinated or have had the virus and have gotten a certain amount of immunity from it. The Belmont County deputy health commissioner […]
