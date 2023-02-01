ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont

Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
SUGARCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville

Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
BARNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville

Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
Lootpress

Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
MARIETTA, OH
richlandsource.com

NFL player on Super Bowl team indicted in Ohio rape, kidnapping case

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden today announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley solar power plant could bring in $900,000 a year

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County. Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward. Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Southern Local teacher under investigation

RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WHO reveals answer to this question: Is the pandemic over?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The World Health Organization has decided that COVID is still a global health emergency. But they say 90% of the world has achieved some immunity. People have either been vaccinated or have had the virus and have gotten a certain amount of immunity from it. The Belmont County deputy health commissioner […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy