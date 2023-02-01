ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

NYSPHSAA officially adds girls flag football as high school sport

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has voted to recognize girls flag football as an official high school state championship sport, starting in 2024. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement Wednesday. The team, along with the New York Giants, New York Jets...
channel1450.com

Four Rochester Football Players Make College Decisions Official

Ayden Huet, Blake Buckles, Ian Lichtenberger and Grant Wisecup all made their college decisions official at the Rochester Signing Day on Wednesday and we spoke with all four Rockets. Huet and Buckles are headed to Illinois College, Lichtenberger is headed to McKendree and Wisecup will attended Aurora University.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

New boys basketball state poll: 6 Section III teams make top 10

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is again well represented in the New York State Sportswriters Association boys basketball poll. Seventeen Section III teams have made the poll and six are in the top 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
yonkerstimes.com

High School Basketball Championships Return to Westchester County Center

The Executive Committee of Section One, Inc., of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) met Monday, Jan. 30, and approved the highly anticipated return to the Westchester County Center for the 2022-23 Basketball Championships. Championship week is scheduled to begin with the semifinal match-ups on Monday, Feb. 27.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NYS Music

Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February

We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?

The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Chamber hosts annual ATHENA Award ceremony

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Chamber held it's annual ATHENA Award ceremony on Thursday- recognizing 24 women and four organizations for their contributions and mentorship of women. The ATHENA International Award is given annual to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Future broadcasters

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on future broadcasters that may come from the shadows of today!. Shadows- as in job shadows- and that was what brought Rochester High School seniors to Channel 13 on Thursday, and not just to watch the news- but also a chance to learn about job opportunities both behind and in front of the camera.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Brief bout of snow tonight then bitter cold

The relatively mild weather on Thursday is about to be replaced by a brief shot of frigid air direct from the North Pole. You may have noticed a lot of weather jargon on the national media the past few years. One of the most used in Winter is the "Polar Vortex". Watch my video to learn more about what it is and how it will impact our weather tomorrow.
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating 500+ years worth of birthdays

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 500+ years with five birthdays celebrated Tuesday at St. John's Home. The celebration honored five residents who made it past 100 years. Dorothy Biedenbach died Tuesday at age 102, but her family still attended the celebration to honor Evelyn Seaver, 103;...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter took most of January off

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - For Winter weather lovers this January was a complete disappointment. However, if you don't like snow, then you we're probably OK with our weather this past month. The month ended up snow free for many days and much warmer than normal. Only three days this month...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Milder air ahead of Friday

Thursday February 2, 2023 — Rochester, N.Y. — Conditions will be on the mild side through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly increase before sunrise and continue into the 30s through the afternoon with a southerly breeze. Sunshine will once again cover much of the sky early Thursday before pre-frontal clouds move in Thursday afternoon and an arctic front arrives Thursday evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Arctic air is moving in

Friday February 3, 2023 — A cold front moved through the area Thursday night bringing a quick inch of snow to many towns across the area and ushering in arctic air behind it. Temperatures have fallen into the teens and are expected to slide into the low single digits by noon on Friday. Overnight, areas away from the lakes may see temperatures well below zero.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy