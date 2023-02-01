Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
NYSPHSAA officially adds girls flag football as high school sport
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has voted to recognize girls flag football as an official high school state championship sport, starting in 2024. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement Wednesday. The team, along with the New York Giants, New York Jets...
NYSPHSAA announces Girls Flag Football Championship, Baseball Championship location at quarterly meeting
The NYSPHSAA announced a Girls Flag Football state championship and the location of the state Baseball championship in their quarterly meeting on Wednesday.
Rochester native breaking barriers in the gymnastics world
Naimah Muhammad became the first gymnast from a HBCU to compete at the NCAA level this past January
channel1450.com
Four Rochester Football Players Make College Decisions Official
Ayden Huet, Blake Buckles, Ian Lichtenberger and Grant Wisecup all made their college decisions official at the Rochester Signing Day on Wednesday and we spoke with all four Rockets. Huet and Buckles are headed to Illinois College, Lichtenberger is headed to McKendree and Wisecup will attended Aurora University.
New boys basketball state poll: 6 Section III teams make top 10
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is again well represented in the New York State Sportswriters Association boys basketball poll. Seventeen Section III teams have made the poll and six are in the top 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
YAHOO!
PGA may prohibit some of the best golfers to play at Oak Hill. Here's why
Although it may seem a little hard to believe as you look out at your snow-covered yard, in 107 days golf balls will be in the air and the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will be underway. With a first-round commencement of Thursday, May 18, this will...
yonkerstimes.com
High School Basketball Championships Return to Westchester County Center
The Executive Committee of Section One, Inc., of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) met Monday, Jan. 30, and approved the highly anticipated return to the Westchester County Center for the 2022-23 Basketball Championships. Championship week is scheduled to begin with the semifinal match-ups on Monday, Feb. 27.
NYS Music
Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February
We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?
The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York.
13 WHAM
Rochester Chamber hosts annual ATHENA Award ceremony
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Chamber held it's annual ATHENA Award ceremony on Thursday- recognizing 24 women and four organizations for their contributions and mentorship of women. The ATHENA International Award is given annual to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Future broadcasters
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on future broadcasters that may come from the shadows of today!. Shadows- as in job shadows- and that was what brought Rochester High School seniors to Channel 13 on Thursday, and not just to watch the news- but also a chance to learn about job opportunities both behind and in front of the camera.
13 WHAM
Brief bout of snow tonight then bitter cold
The relatively mild weather on Thursday is about to be replaced by a brief shot of frigid air direct from the North Pole. You may have noticed a lot of weather jargon on the national media the past few years. One of the most used in Winter is the "Polar Vortex". Watch my video to learn more about what it is and how it will impact our weather tomorrow.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating 500+ years worth of birthdays
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 500+ years with five birthdays celebrated Tuesday at St. John's Home. The celebration honored five residents who made it past 100 years. Dorothy Biedenbach died Tuesday at age 102, but her family still attended the celebration to honor Evelyn Seaver, 103;...
13 WHAM
Winter took most of January off
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - For Winter weather lovers this January was a complete disappointment. However, if you don't like snow, then you we're probably OK with our weather this past month. The month ended up snow free for many days and much warmer than normal. Only three days this month...
13 WHAM
Milder air ahead of Friday
Thursday February 2, 2023 — Rochester, N.Y. — Conditions will be on the mild side through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly increase before sunrise and continue into the 30s through the afternoon with a southerly breeze. Sunshine will once again cover much of the sky early Thursday before pre-frontal clouds move in Thursday afternoon and an arctic front arrives Thursday evening.
buybuy Baby to close in Henrietta
The Henrietta location on Jefferson Road is one 87 other stores across the country to close. The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.
13 WHAM
Minister Franklin Florence, longtime Rochester civil rights leader, dies at age 88
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence, a minister known for his civil rights activism in Rochester, has died at age 88. His legacy of freedom and equality echoed across the community Wednesday, his life covering many chapters of history in Rochester. Clifford Florence held a picture of his father Thursday,...
13 WHAM
Arctic air is moving in
Friday February 3, 2023 — A cold front moved through the area Thursday night bringing a quick inch of snow to many towns across the area and ushering in arctic air behind it. Temperatures have fallen into the teens and are expected to slide into the low single digits by noon on Friday. Overnight, areas away from the lakes may see temperatures well below zero.
