Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
DeMar DeRozan’s perfect All-Star response that will fire up Bulls fans
Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team. Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
FOX Sports
Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
LeBron notches first triple-double of the season in 129-123 win vs. Knicks | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James notched his first triple-double of the season last night in a 129-123 OT win over the New York Knicks. Anthony Davis chipped in with 27 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the victory. Shannon Sharpe praises the Lakers for a 'total team game' in their win at Madison Square Garden.
James closes in on scoring record, Lakers rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James just put his head down and repeatedly drove to the basket Thursday night. It was his vintage move. The same late-game philosophy that led to four NBA championships and has him on the precipice of becoming the NBA’s new career scoring champ worked perfectly again at Indiana. James finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fueled another frantic fourth-quarter rally, helping erase a 14-point deficit to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 victory over the Pacers. He’s now 63 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career record, 38,387 points.
FOX Sports
New Orleans faces Los Angeles on 5-game home slide
Los Angeles Lakers (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-27, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Los Angeles looking to stop its five-game home losing streak. The Pelicans are 16-14 in Western Conference games. New Orleans averages 14.5 turnovers per game and...
FOX Sports
Gordon, rookie Eason help Rockets defeat Thunder 112-106
HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon had a season-high 25 points and rookie Tari Eason added career-high 20 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The Rockets (13-38), who have the worst record in the Western Conference, have won three...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
Luka Doncic's Injury Status In Pelicans-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.
FOX Sports
'He competed like no other': Incoming Suns owner Mat Ishbia's path to the NBA
Mateen Cleaves didn’t think much of Mat Ishbia upon first blush. "I thought he was just someone’s friend," Cleaves, the Michigan State basketball legend, recalled with a chuckle. "He didn’t have the stature of what you would think a Division I basketball player would look like." Twenty-five...
On this date: Lakers trade for Pau Gasol
Friday, Feb. 1, 2008, is a date that will always stand out for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. That afternoon, the team announced it had acquired Pau Gasol, a star big man who had spent his first six and a half seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. Better yet, it had surrendered very little to get him, only giving up Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, Marc Gasol and two first-round draft picks that amounted to very little.
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Duke-UNC, Indiana-Purdue among top rivalry games
The beauty of college rivalries, especially college basketball conference rivalries, is they usually matter well beyond bragging rights — and that is definitely the case this weekend. With a number of much-anticipated rivalry games on the men's college basketball schedule, this seems like a perfect time to dive into...
FOX Sports
Royals, A's proving MLB teams can be both buyers and sellers
Around this time of year, it has been historically pretty easy to tell what a team’s future goals are by examining their offseason transaction record. Contenders would have added. Rebuilders would have sold. But in taking a look at recent moves across Major League Baseball, it’s clear that the...
