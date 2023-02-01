Read full article on original website
Reilly Hamer
1d ago
Shut them up. Get Cop City built already. Back The Blue!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, ex-wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson dead at 82
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was the wife of the City of Atlanta's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor explains why Atlanta must sends millions of dollars in COVID-relief back to Washington
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is addressing why the city is about to return $10 million in COVID relief money to the feds. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why...
fox5atlanta.com
Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82
ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia NAACP demands Fulton County Sheriff’s Office disband SCORPION Unit
Morehouse student filmmakers pay tribute to Dr. King in new video. The voice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. echoes through a short film produced by Morehouse College students. $30 million in federal grants to improve Atlanta roads for pedestrians, cyclists. Updated: 7 hours ago. Atlanta will receive $30 million...
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
The critically-acclaimed sitcom has a big following among metro Atlanta educators.
Real News Network
1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death
This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing. In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New curfew approved for unincorporated Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County has approved a new curfew for minors in the unincorporated area of the county. The resolution to set new hours was passed during a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Commission on Wednesday night. During the week (Sunday through Thursday),...
Democratic leaders in Southern states urge Biden, DNC to select Atlanta as 2024 convention host
Top Democratic leaders from Georgia and 12 other states addressed a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their support behind Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
newsnationnow.com
Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme
(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Artwork displayed on Atlanta skyscraper recognizes Black influential leaders
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta artist got an opportunity of a lifetime during Black History Month. C. Flux Sing and his love for art began more than 40 years ago. He can tell a story with the stroke of a brush, but one of his more memorable pieces is larger than life and not on your typical canvas.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Brookhaven PD becomes first Georgia public safety agency to livestream 9-1-1 calls
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, Brookhaven Police Department has begun to live stream 9-1-1 calls directly to officers in the field. The new application called Live911 allows those first responders in the field to be able to hear the details of incoming emergencies and tracks the 9-1-1 caller’s exact location on a map.
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Praises Fulton County Commissioners for Approving Curfew Legislation
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Praises Fulton County Commissioners for Approving Curfew Legislation. ATLANTA — Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement praising Fulton County commissioners for approving curfew legislation:. “I’m grateful for Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and the Fulton County Board of...
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
