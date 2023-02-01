ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 5

Reilly Hamer
1d ago

Shut them up. Get Cop City built already. Back The Blue!

8
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
fox5atlanta.com

Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82

ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
Real News Network

1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death

This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing. In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality,...
atlantanewsfirst.com

New curfew approved for unincorporated Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County has approved a new curfew for minors in the unincorporated area of the county. The resolution to set new hours was passed during a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Commission on Wednesday night. During the week (Sunday through Thursday),...
newsnationnow.com

Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme

(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Artwork displayed on Atlanta skyscraper recognizes Black influential leaders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta artist got an opportunity of a lifetime during Black History Month. C. Flux Sing and his love for art began more than 40 years ago. He can tell a story with the stroke of a brush, but one of his more memorable pieces is larger than life and not on your typical canvas.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Brookhaven PD becomes first Georgia public safety agency to livestream 9-1-1 calls

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, Brookhaven Police Department has begun to live stream 9-1-1 calls directly to officers in the field. The new application called Live911 allows those first responders in the field to be able to hear the details of incoming emergencies and tracks the 9-1-1 caller’s exact location on a map.
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Praises Fulton County Commissioners for Approving Curfew Legislation

Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Praises Fulton County Commissioners for Approving Curfew Legislation. ATLANTA — Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement praising Fulton County commissioners for approving curfew legislation:. “I’m grateful for Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and the Fulton County Board of...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
