FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
Someone is stealing entire mailboxes in Milton, leaving the mail behind but no one knows why
Police are working to find out who is stealing mailboxes in Milton.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Mailboxes disappearing from metro Atlanta neighborhoods, police searching for thieves
Neighbors say they woke up and found their mail on the ground, but no mailboxes.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large fire in Douglasville displaces family
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
appenmedia.com
Shooting victim sees outpouring of help from businesses, coworkers
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Less than a week before Christmas, Heather Quiggle was shot six times by an ex-boyfriend while she slept in her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. She and her boyfriend, who was shot three times, survived the attack. Her son fled the house unharmed.
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Henry County police search for suspect accused of armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
fox5atlanta.com
Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say
MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison. Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way. Police said a neighbor who...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing. In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigate fatal shooting in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Fulton County on Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers responded to a person shot at around 10:25 a.m. on 2280 Campbellton Road. Upon arrival, officers located one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bill in general assembly would mandate body cameras for police officers statewide
County leaders are working to make adjustments to how they approach crime, including the use of the Fulton County SCORPION unit. The students won the “Most Innovative Design" award. Morehouse student filmmakers pay tribute to Dr. King in new video. Updated: 5 hours ago. The voice of Dr. Martin...
YAHOO!
Child who slipped, fell in the street run over by school bus in DeKalb County, police say
A child was run over by a school bus on Wednesday morning, DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. At around 7 a.m., police arrived at a bus stop located on Brown Drive and Brookside Parkway after a child who was running in the street slipped and fell. Police...
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County officials assisting residents of condo complex left without water service
CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year. Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums...
993thex.com
Atlanta Duo, Uses Homeless Individuals To Carry Out Counterfeit Check Cashing Scheme
Two men from Georgia are charged with a counterfeit check cashing conspiracy in Unicoi County, involving the use of area homeless individuals to assist in carrying out the scheme. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Charles Vaughn Collins Jr., and 57 year old Anthony Stegall, both of...
