Minerva, OH

richlandsource.com

Youngstown Chaney explodes past Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Chaney turned out the lights on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 58-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown Chaney squared off with February 2, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton comes to play in easy win over Minerva

Carrollton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Minerva during a 53-15 beating for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva squared off with January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont

Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
SUGARCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Salem severs Beloit West Branch's hopes

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Salem still prevailed 43-29 against Beloit West Branch in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Salem and Beloit West Branch played in a 44-39 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
SALEM, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
CARROLLTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer

A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in

AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
iheart.com

Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams

(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
CLEVELAND, OH

