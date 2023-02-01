Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney explodes past Youngstown Cardinal Mooney
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Chaney turned out the lights on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 58-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown Chaney squared off with February 2, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School...
richlandsource.com
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton comes to play in easy win over Minerva
Carrollton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Minerva during a 53-15 beating for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva squared off with January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Burton Berkshire weathers scare to dispatch Orwell Grand Valley
Burton Berkshire surfed the tension to ride to a 38-34 win over Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Burton Berkshire and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with February 9, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont
Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Salem severs Beloit West Branch's hopes
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Salem still prevailed 43-29 against Beloit West Branch in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Salem and Beloit West Branch played in a 44-39 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
PHOTOS: GlenOak creates logjam at top of Federal League with 70-62 OT win against Jackson
Ja’Corey Lipkins scored eight of his team-high 19 points in OT
St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball defeats Archbishop Hoban 53-36 in front of an energized crowd
“It’s what the girls deserve, really. It should be like that every night"
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cadiz Harrison Central designs winning blueprint against East Liverpool
Cadiz Harrison Central stretched out and finally snapped East Liverpool to earn a 71-57 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Last season, East Liverpool and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with February 2, 2022 at East Liverpool High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
St. Clairsville outduels Glen Dale John Marshall in competitive clash
St. Clairsville knocked off Glen Dale John Marshall 79-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall played in a 92-78 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
spectrumnews1.com
Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in
AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
Photos: Guardians’ Triston McKenzie visits kids at Akron Children’s Hospital
Kids at Akron Children's Hospital were recently visited by a star Cleveland Guardians pitcher.
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
